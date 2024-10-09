IBM MDM Developer
Master Data Management (MDM) is the business owner and single point of contact for:
• Customer & Counterparty Data
• Master Data & Reference Data. (Preparing to establish a single trusted source for Enterprise-wide Nordea Organization and Product Master data and Reference data. )
We build the bridge between business processes and data management. We focus on simplification and compliance by leverage a single trusted view of high-quality master data across all channels and in all business processes enabling digitalization and the future relationship bank of Nordea Group.
Objective
The objective of the initiative is to create a cross-border Nordea group-wide solution manage (add, modify, delete) Credit Risk Customer Groups. The solution is pre-populated with publicly known data leading to reduced manual effort and increased data quality. The Credit Risk Customer maintained in the system will be the golden source utilized for credit processes, limit allocation, internal- and external reporting and customer service.
Description of knowledge and experience
Job description:
• developing the product according to the agreed requirements and standards
• collaborating closely with the rest of the Scrum team and ART members incl. issue resolution, knowledge sharing
• taking active part in refining the requirements, defining users stories and tasks using best practices
Requirements
• 5+ years working experience designing and developing IBM MDM Development
• Preferred experience working with Java, PLSQL, CSS, SQL
• Good competency in Java Webservices with advanced excel skills
• Sound understanding of master core data management concepts - Deduplication
Nice to have:
• experience in analysis
• experience in Test Driven Development and Behavior Driven Development
• experience in SAFe.
Technology:
IBM MDM product,
Java,
Jira, confluence
Good candidates will have the following skills, aspects and tasks:
IBM MDM 12.0.0.1 product knowledge which is required for customization of product
MDM Addition - creating custom table and its services through MDM framework
MDM extension - modification in current MDM Objects and Tables,
Behavior Extension -
Creating Business Proxy i.e new MDM service, Handling Errors In MDM format,
Deduplication Knowledge - Golden record Creation
Technical Design Documentation - It involved the activity to documenting approach/code changes to implement the requirement from Solution Design document.
Coding - Implementation of changes / creating new service
Unit Testing - Code deployment to lower environment
Defect fixing ,If any
Incident fixing , if any due to code changes
Analysis of feature for its implementations during feature refinement.
Providing technical Support if needed
Knowledge about SOAP services
Database knowledge - SQL queries
Java as well
