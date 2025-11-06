IAM Solution Architect - Directory Services
2025-11-06
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? At Sandvik Group IT, we offer you the opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment where your expertise makes a significant impact.
As a Solution Architect for Directory Services, you play a crucial role in shaping the future of our Identity and Access Management (IAM) capabilities. This is your chance to be part of a global team that values creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
About your new team
The Directory Services team is a part of Identity Fabric product area, focusing on implementing and maintaining authentication and other capabilities provided by Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID. You collaborate closely with teams responsible for Identity and Access Governance and Operations within the area.
About your job
In this role, you're responsible for designing and implementing robust directory services solutions that meet the needs of our global organization. You collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration and optimal performance of our IT systems. You take ownership of the directory services strategy and drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance our IT infrastructure.
Your role involves:
Developing and maintaining the Enterprise directory services architecture, aligning it with Sandvik's overall IAM and cloud strategies.
Designing and implementing secure and scalable identity solutions covering MFA, SSO, Conditional Access, federation, and integration with cloud/on-premises systems.
Collaborating with IT and business stakeholders to understand requirements.
Providing technical guidance and support to the IT team.
Staying updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.
The location for this position is flexible between Stockholm and Sandviken. We offer you a hybrid work solution.
About you
You're a highly skilled and motivated professional with a strong background in directory services, solution design, and IT architecture. The ability to organize workshops and other collaborative meetings is a plus. Your knowledge is backed by a university degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field, or you have the equivalent knowledge gained from work. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent communication skills in English.
Your technical expertise includes:
Proficiency in designing and implementing IAM capabilities provided by Microsoft Entra ID and Active Directory.
Experience in cloud architecture and their IAM offerings and hybrid cloud/on-premises environments.
Familiarity with security frameworks and best practices such as NIST, ISO 27001, and Zero Trust Architecture.
Good knowledge of security protocols (e.g., LDAP, Kerberos, SAML, OAuth2), threat protection mechanisms, and designing scalable identity solutions.
Experience in collaborating with IT and business stakeholders.
Ability to provide technical guidance and support to the IT team.
Staying updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Defender for Identity, Defender for Endpoint, or a background in cybersecurity is an advantage.
Your collaborative mindset and ability to influence technical strategy make you perfect for this role. You're a proactive problem-solver with a keen eye to detail, thriving in a fast-paced environment. Strategic thinking and a drive for continuous improvement help elevate our IT infrastructure, while your empathy fosters strong relationships across the team and organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Joaquim Linder, hiring manager, joaquim.linder@sandvik.com
Mounika Challagundla, Product Owner, mounika.challagundla@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 21, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0085322.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Please note that due to the character of this position, a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
