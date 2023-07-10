Hyper Island Program Manager
Our mission:
In a world defined by constant change, Hyper Island empowers individuals and organizations to not only adapt, but thrive. Rooted in technology, business, and design, we're on a mission to shape the future through immersive learning experiences.
Your Role: Co-creator of the Future of Education
As a Program Manager at Hyper Island, you are not just a manager, but a learning designer, facilitator, motivator, and organizer. Collaborating with a team of innovative thinkers, your mission is to design and lead student learning journeys that prepare them for a dynamic digital industry.
You will be co-responsible for up to three programs of our current six we're running from Karlskrona:
Business Developer (distance learning, 65 weeks, fulltime)
UX Designer (onsite, 90 week, fulltime)
Motion Designer (onsite 109 week, fulltime)
UX-Designer (distance learning, upskill course, 32 week, parttime)
Business developer with focus on digitalisation and sustainability (distance learning, upskill course, 26 weeks, parttime)
Sustainability change management (distance learning, upskill course, 21 weeks, parttime)
You will collaborate across campuses with teams running these programs from Stockholm:
XR Creative DeveloperAI Business Consultant
Design Lead
Frontend Developer
Motion Creative
Data Analyst
Digital Creative
Content Developer
What You'll Do:
Design Immersive Learning Experiences: Collaborate with your team to design and manage student learning journeys, integrating interdisciplinary learning experiences across different programs.
Project Management: Take ownership of assigned learning concepts within Hyper Island Programs, from planning to execution.
Network and Relationship Management: Actively grow and maintain a network of speakers, trainers, and leaders from the creative industry to enrich our learning offerings.
Who We're Looking For:
We believe that you are a creative learning designer and facilitator of experience-based learning. You're a driven, goal-oriented leader passionate about individuals' personal and professional development. You thrive in planning, developing, and following up on business activities, individuals, and teams to deliver world-class learning experiences.
Key Skills & Qualifications:
Relevant higher education or vocational education.
Experience in experience-based, constructionist learning design.
Experience in project management, leadership, and pedagogy.
Passion for education, individual development, and digital/tech and design.
Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal (Native/near native in English, Swedish is a plus).
Experience with educational leadership, process facilitation, change management, coaching, operational management or equivalent is a plus.
Our Benefits:
Flexible Work: Based out of our school in Karlskrona, we support flexible working to fit your lifestyle.
Contract: Union agreement-based contract ensuring your rights and fair working conditions.
Vacation: 25 paid vacation days
Well-being: Sports contribution of 5000 SEK per year to support your health and fitness.
Join Us:
Join our Program Manager team in Karlskrona, where we value flexibility. Whether you're local or commuting you will meet your team onsite in Karlskrona on a regular basis.
This role begins as a full-time, temporary contract from September 2023 until June 2024. Depending on forthcoming decisions by the Swedish Vocational Education Authority (Yrkeshögskolemyndigheten), this position has the potential to evolve into a long-term contract. Your line manager is Program manager team lead Cecilia Lindberg.
Apply Now:
Send us your application via Teamtailor, including a two-minute video explaining 'Why you should hire me as a program manager' (in English). The application deadline is August 18th, 2023, but early applications are encouraged as we may close the process if the right candidate is found.
Contact Us:
For any questions, please reach out to:
Until August 4th: Adem McKenzie Onah (PM team lead), Mobile: +46735985559, Email: adem.mckenzieonah@hyperisland.com
From August 4th: Cecilia Lindberg (PM team lead), Mobile: +46709694979, Email: cecilia.lindberg@hyperisland.com
From August 4th: Jörg Teichgraeber (Head of School), Mobile: +46709627036, Email: jorg.teichgraeber@hyperisland.com
