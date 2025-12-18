Hydrogen Plant Commissioning Manager

Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden
2025-12-18


Commissioning Management:
• Start-up of the plant
• Adjusting control loops
• Maintaining the master P&ID, the operating procedures, and the alarm list up to date
• Process-optimization respectively, energy consumption and product recovery (with support from headquarters)
• Preparing and executing performance tests.
• Representing Brunel Engineering as the contact person to the customer
• Educating and training of the customer's site personnel
• Preparing and managing procedures and protocols
• Reporting to Linde headquarters
• Executing our HSE (health, safety and environmental) system

