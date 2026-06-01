Hydraulics Engineer

Briljantin Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-06-01


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Stockholm – Full-time
Wind helped us discover our planet — now it can help us preserve it.
On behalf of AlfaWall Oceanbird, we are now looking for a Hydraulics Engineer to join their fast-growing and highly innovative team in Stockholm.
Oceanbird is driving a revolution within sustainable shipping by developing wing sail technology for the global maritime market. The company is a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius, backed by strong industrial expertise but operating as an independent, forward-leaning organization.
This is a unique opportunity to be part of a company at the forefront of transforming global shipping.

About the role
The hydraulic system is at the very core of Oceanbird's wing sail technology — essentially acting as its heart and muscles. It consists of a large main hydraulic power unit, a backup system, cylinders and motors enabling the wing's main actuation functions.
The project is currently in an exciting phase, with the first full-scale system being tested at their test site in Landskrona.

Your responsibilities
In this role, you will:

Design hydraulic systems and create hydraulic schematic diagrams

Select key components such as valves, pumps, filters and piping

Perform hands-on testing, including measurements and analysis of results

Ensure system safety and conduct risk assessments

Participate in testing and commissioning onboard vessels

Define requirements, concepts and solutions for future generations of the system

Act as the technical interface towards suppliers

Support regulatory processes and documentation

Who we are looking for
To succeed in this role, you likely have:

A Bachelor's degree (or higher) in hydraulics, mechanical or mechatronics engineering

Experience or education within hydraulic system design

A self-driven and proactive mindset

Strong collaboration skills and a team-oriented approach

Meriting experience
It is considered a strong advantage if you have experience in one or more of the following:

Practical hydraulic installation work

Hydraulic testing, measurement tools and data analysis

Hydraulic design tools (preferably HyDraw)

Control systems, sensors and electrical installations

Modeling and simulation (Matlab/Simulink)

Mechanical CAD (preferably CREO)

Cross-functional engineering collaboration

Marine industry experience and knowledge of DNV regulations

Additional information
The role involves regular travel to the test site in Landskrona, as well as participation in commissioning onboard oceangoing vessels.
Relocation support is available for the right candidate.

Does this sound like you? Then we are looking forward to learning more about your motivation in your application letter. For more information about the position please contact Briljantin Consulting.
This role is located in Stockholm.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.

A businesspartner for growth and maintainance, www.briljantin.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7548381-2028506".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Briljantin Consulting AB (org.nr 559353-6237), https://www.briljantin.se
Karlavägen 111 (visa karta)
115 26  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
briljantconsulting

Jobbnummer
9939690

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