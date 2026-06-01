Hydraulics Engineer
Briljantin Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Briljantin Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Landskrona
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Stockholm – Full-time
Wind helped us discover our planet — now it can help us preserve it.
On behalf of AlfaWall Oceanbird, we are now looking for a Hydraulics Engineer to join their fast-growing and highly innovative team in Stockholm.
Oceanbird is driving a revolution within sustainable shipping by developing wing sail technology for the global maritime market. The company is a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius, backed by strong industrial expertise but operating as an independent, forward-leaning organization.
This is a unique opportunity to be part of a company at the forefront of transforming global shipping.
About the role
The hydraulic system is at the very core of Oceanbird's wing sail technology — essentially acting as its heart and muscles. It consists of a large main hydraulic power unit, a backup system, cylinders and motors enabling the wing's main actuation functions.
The project is currently in an exciting phase, with the first full-scale system being tested at their test site in Landskrona.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Design hydraulic systems and create hydraulic schematic diagrams
Select key components such as valves, pumps, filters and piping
Perform hands-on testing, including measurements and analysis of results
Ensure system safety and conduct risk assessments
Participate in testing and commissioning onboard vessels
Define requirements, concepts and solutions for future generations of the system
Act as the technical interface towards suppliers
Support regulatory processes and documentation
Who we are looking for
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
A Bachelor's degree (or higher) in hydraulics, mechanical or mechatronics engineering
Experience or education within hydraulic system design
A self-driven and proactive mindset
Strong collaboration skills and a team-oriented approach
Meriting experience
It is considered a strong advantage if you have experience in one or more of the following:
Practical hydraulic installation work
Hydraulic testing, measurement tools and data analysis
Hydraulic design tools (preferably HyDraw)
Control systems, sensors and electrical installations
Modeling and simulation (Matlab/Simulink)
Mechanical CAD (preferably CREO)
Cross-functional engineering collaboration
Marine industry experience and knowledge of DNV regulations
Additional information
The role involves regular travel to the test site in Landskrona, as well as participation in commissioning onboard oceangoing vessels.
Relocation support is available for the right candidate.
Does this sound like you? Then we are looking forward to learning more about your motivation in your application letter. For more information about the position please contact Briljantin Consulting.
This role is located in Stockholm.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
A businesspartner for growth and maintainance, www.briljantin.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7548381-2028506". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Briljantin Consulting AB
(org.nr 559353-6237), https://www.briljantin.se
Karlavägen 111 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
briljantconsulting Jobbnummer
9939690