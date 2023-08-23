Hvdc Supply Chain Manager Mach Products
2023-08-23
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
For our newly created Supply Chain department for MACH Products in HVDC, we are now looking for a Manager. You as Manager, will manage MACH Products Supply Chain organization and be responsible for 10-12 Category Managers, Category Specialists and Buyers. In this role you will be part of MACH Products Management team. You will be responsible for developing and driving the category strategy and ensuring that our units receive the specified material at the best price, on-time and in the right quality by utilizing supply base management, negotiations, and contract management.
Your Responsibilities
Devise long-term development strategies for categories
Coordinate and execute sourcing plan (Market analysis, Material Category Strategy, Category Roadmap and Value Chain Analysis).
Cooperate with a team of Buyers and Category Specialists which are located in Estonia and India.
Foster trust relationships with vendors to achieve better pricing and quality of services
Liaise with other functions to determine activities of a product category
Leveraging the Continuous Improvement Process (CIPS) for assigned categories
Bundling of price negotiations and managing and monitoring cost saving activities
Lead internal cross-functional efforts to identify and quickly implement cost-reduction activities
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your Background
You hold a Master or Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or Engineering.
Several years of working experiences in manufacturing and proven track record in International Strategic Sourcing with Strategy Definition and Execution.
Analytic Leader, Good Communicator and Hands on minded.
Understanding of data analysis and forecasting methods
Ability to motivate the team members in a complex matrix environment.
Experienced in intercultural multi-business environment.
Excellent command of English at negotiating level (both written and spoken), preferably complemented by other language skills.
Able to travel approx. 20% - 30%.
Additional Information
Last day to send in your application is September 10th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Peter Graaf, +46 76 807 07 03, peter.graaf@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Svergies Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 382 986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107 382 912. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
