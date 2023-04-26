Hvdc Customer Training Team Leader
2023-04-26
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC in Ludvika, Sweden is looking for a Team Leader to take on the challenge to coach, coordinate, and develop our Global Customer Training team. Our customer training is a key part in the customer focused approach, and we need you who enjoys building and developing teams. We have more projects today than we have had before, and the demand for training is growing. If you enjoy interacting with people and thrive to be the spider in the web, the role as Global Customer Training Team Leader offers you exactly this.
In this role, you will be responsible for organizing, coordinating, and leading the daily operations for an expanding global team. The team is today consisting of 7 employees in two locations - Sweden and India. We welcome you into a global organization with people from many cultures and locations. This is an opportunity to work in a very dynamic and growing organization where you will have the chance to be involved in various interesting and challenging global projects.
Your responsibilities
Coach, develop, and build skills of the Customer Training team.
Act as an operational team leader of the Global Customer Training Team as well as lead and organize their daily activities.
Work with technical experts to create a training plan in accordance with the customers technical specification and represent Customer Training in tenders and projects.
Manage and deliver technical trainings in our delivery projects according to contracts, deadlines, and within budget, collect feedback from customers and trainers and transform it into concrete actions to further develop the trainings.
Ensure that training related documentation and any special equipment or customized devices are accurately prepared and available for training sessions.
Select, manage, coordinate, and ensure proper training of outsourced training, and act as the Voice of the Customer internally towards functions and trainers to improve content, logistics etc.
Your background
Excellent coordination, communication, and leadership skills
Experience in a leading position and/or experience within the field of technical training is preferable.
Technical interest and a curios and innovative mindset are required. Degree in technical area is beneficial but not a requirement.
Strong team-player with the ability to engage with different stakeholders and all levels of the organization, organized and accurate with a problem-solving mindset.
Solid experience of using MS Office. Knowledge of other administrative tools and systems is a plus.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
More about us
Are you ready for this exciting challenge? If so, we encourage you to send in your application latest by May 10. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Niclas Gräns, +46 (72) 545 20 70 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjör: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
