Human Resources Lead
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Site Strategy & People Planning
It's all about people
We have always prioritised people in everything we do. Curiosity about others' needs is key to creating safe, personalised and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share our respect for human-centred innovation, you'll thrive here. Surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference. We are people who care about other people.
We are a growing company, and we are going through a massive transformation. Our strategy and our direction are clear, we know where we are heading. To get there, we need to have the right people in the right place. Our global and diverse workforce is central to our success, Attracting and retaining talent is crucial to delivering on our strategic ambitions and we must go where we can find them. Our ambition is to attract and recruit top talent globally by being present in strategically important locations.
What you'll do
You will have the overall responsibility for Volvo Cars' people planning process for the whole population as well as our site strategy (not including the plants/factories). All from a global HR perspective.
You will support making the critical connection between the Company's people planning processes (our approach to strategic workforce planning) and the company's ambitious site strategy. You will play a critical role in shaping and optimizing an organization's workforce to achieve its strategic goals. This requires you to combine strategic thinking, data analysis, and HR expertise and ensure that our organization has the right talent in place to achieve its goals and remain competitive in a global business environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Workforce Analysis:
* Conduct in-depth analysis of the current workforce, including skills, capabilities, and demographics.
* Analyse industry trends, market dynamics, and regulatory changes that may impact the workforce.
* Identify gaps and areas of improvement in the existing workforce and talent pipeline.
Workforce Planning:
* Collaborate with senior leadership and HR teams to define the organization's strategic goals and long-term goals.
* Develop a strategic workforce plan that outlines the required workforce size, structure, and competencies to meet future business needs.
* Create workforce scenarios and projections based on different business scenarios.
Workforce Development and Training:
* Collaborate with learning and development teams to design training programs that align with the organization's strategic goals.
Metrics and Reporting:
* Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the effectiveness of workforce planning initiatives.
* Regularly report on workforce analytics, trends, and progress toward strategic goals to senior management.
Change Management:
* Assist in creating organizational change related to workforce planning, including restructuring, mergers, or acquisitions.
* Communicate changes and their impact on employees effectively.
What you'll bring
* Expert in strategic workforce planning/people planning with established relevant demonstrable experience.
* Strategic thinking and the ability to align workforce planning with overall business strategy.
* Several years of experience in HR analytics, talent management and trends and application of technology in a digital business
* Proficiency in data analysis tools.
* Bachelor's degree in HR, Business Administration, or a related field (Master's degree preferred).
Who you are?
* Demonstrated ability to think strategically, identify key problems, establish effective strategies, and see them through to completion.
* Proficiency in navigating complex environments and recognizing essential perspectives and information.
* High organizational skills with a talent for stakeholder communication, engagement, and follow-up.
* Comfortable with questioning and challenging the status quo, with a genuine willingness to express your opinions.
* Experience involving stakeholders at the Senior Leadership level.
* High analytical and data-driven decision-making skills.
* Advanced communication and interpersonal skills. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66843-41951625". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Maria Nilzon +46 723 811245 Jobbnummer
8157177