HSE specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Västerås Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Västerås
2024-07-31
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently seeking a Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Specialist for our site in Västerås. In this role you will be part of the HSE-team dedicated to support and drive the HSE area for the site in a global organization. The primary focus in this role is to work with and drive the areas of health work environment and safety related topics.
You are welcomed into a team where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. If you are ready to make a difference at a leading company, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity today!
Your responsibilities
Drive and enhance a strong HSE-culture within the organization. Support and coach managers and line functions in HSE.
Follow up on goals within HSE, reporting of status and what needs to be done.
Analyze HSE demands, incident investigations and audit results at an overall level to see patterns, root causes, risks, and trends within the organization.
Deliver value propositions opportunities for improvement and best practices.
Provide support to external and internal audit teams. Perform or support internal audits of management systems against requirements: ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 50001:2018.
Lead/assist in the performance of risk assessments, investigations of incidents.
Coordinate cross functional collaboration within the HSE-area.
Your Background
You have a university degree in preferable within health and safety, environment or similar work experience.
Proven experience from similar roles within the HSE-field.
We are looking for an engaged and driven person with a flexible and structured mindset.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects and the tasks you work on.
You have solid communication and influencing skills to meet and build trust with people at different organizational levels.
Knowledge of HSE regulatory and standards.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required. Swedish language skills are considered as an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply before 22nd of August! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager: Graham Enever, graham.enever@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid +46 (10)7389148, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +4610 7385142. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, Tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8817793