HSE Lead
2024-08-16
We have an exciting opportunity for a Lead EHS Advisor to join Suir Engineering Ltd. The position will be based on a Data Center project in Sweden
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
We recognise that continued business success depends on our commitment to and development of our people. We are determined to create a diverse and equal workforce and to ensure our company appeals to the best and brightest people. We wish for all employees to realise their full potential and have the opportunity to grow and develop during their career with Suir. We are also working continuously to promote a culture of positive wellbeing through our wellbeing programmes and supports to employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Programme and the Lighthouse Club.
What will I be doing?
Assist the EHS Manager to achieve Suir's Critical Success Factor 1. 'To ensure we are fully compliant in all Health, Safety & Workplace Legislation' on their Project.
• Manage a team of EHS Professionals, ensuring effective implementation of company policy and procedure.
Ensure the Site-Specific EHS Plans and Site Safety Folders are developed and implemented as per the site requirement.
• Liaise with the Project Manager and Construction Team to ensure that EHS is being effectively communicated and managed on site
• Attend daily and weekly meets are per the project requirements i.e. client and progress meetings etc.
• Become a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in all of Suir's High Risk Activities (HRA's) and ensure that they are identified and effectively controlled on site.
• Become familiar with and promote the 'Suir Way' and its interfaces with Health & Safety.
• Ensure effective use of Flex on your Project
• Ensure the ISO Integrated Management System is effectively rolled out on your Project.
• Ensure regular audits and inspections are conducted on site as per the IMS.
• Ensure all employees and subcontractors are trained appropriately.
• Manage and maintain the RAMS process for development, submittal and approval effectively.
• Report in a timely manner and Investigate incidents when they occur and ensure root causes are identified, mitigated and communicated.
• Report to EHS Manager on the projects leading and lagging indicators.
• Any other reasonable and relevant duties required by the Project
Is this role for me?
Suitable Candidates must have Relevant Health and Safety Diploma / Degree and Minimum of 5 years' experience in EHS role within the construction industry.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills.
• Ability to prioritise workload according to deadlines together with a high attention to detail.
• Ability to influence colleagues at all levels.
* Enjoy working as part of a high performing team.
Our way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
• Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
• Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
• We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
• Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
• We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
