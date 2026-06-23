HS Plant Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-23
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Ensure safe and compliant operations at our Karlskrona plantDo you want to contribute to a safe and healthy work environment while supporting NKT's role in the green transition? This temporary employment (parental leave cover) from May 2026 to August 2027 offers the opportunity to oversee the Health & Safety agenda at our Karlskrona plant and promote safe ways of working across all operational areas. You will join an international company on a long-term growth journey and work with safety management at both plant and system level. Are you ready to enhance workplace safety?Promote safe plant operations through committed safety managementIn this role, you manage the plant's Health & Safety activities and ensure compliance with legal, corporate, and certification requirements. You coordinate assessments, risk prevention, system improvements, and reporting while maintaining close collaboration with operational teams and external authorities. You work both strategically and operationally, ensuring a safe and legally compliant environment for all colleagues.Your responsibility will be to:
Coordinate and maintain compliance with applicable HS legislation, corporate standards and ISO 45001
Oversee plant-wide risk management, including assessments, corrective measures and incident follow-up
Guide teams on HS requirements, documentation and procedures
Monitor and report HS performance indicators and trend
Support audits, certifications and continuous improvement of HS processes
Manage, coach and support your HS team
The role is based in Karlskrona and includes regular collaboration with internal teams and external authorities. You lead a team of 3 direct reports and report to the Head of HSE Karlskrona.
Profile description:Safety-focused leader with a collaborative and solution-oriented mindsetYou enjoy working in a role that combines relationship-building with systematic HS work. You communicate clearly, step in to resolve complex situations, and encourage cross-functional participation to secure alignment. You act with integrity, adopt a structured approach in demanding situations, and handle sensitive matters with professionalism.You also have:
Background in Health & Safety management in a manufacturing or industrial environment
Knowledge of Swedish HS legislation and regulatory requirements
Experience with risk assessments, work environment plans and corrective action processes
Experience working with management systems, ISO 45001 is beneficial
Experience in incident investigations and HS reporting
Experience collaborating with regulatory authorities or certification bodies is beneficial
Fluency in English is required and proficiency in Swedish is beneficial.
Contribute to safer workplaces and a more sustainable futureNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply – even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 20th of May. Please submit an English version of your CV. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Angelina Nilsson, Global Talent Attraction Specialist, Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Union representativesSveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380Unionen – Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We offer:In this role, you will be part of a supportive team working across functions and disciplines. You will have opportunities to broaden your HS skills, contribute to meaningful improvements and grow professionally in an international environment focused on safety and sustainable operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7787-44266888". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Jobbnummer
9975998