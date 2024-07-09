Hris Specialist - Responsible For Human Resource Information Systems
2024-07-09
Are you a digital profile who wants to work with HR and IT systems? Do you want to be responsible for maintaining and optimizing the Human Resource Information Systems and improve HR processes and the employee experience? This might be the right job for you!
Why join us?
At HydraSpecma you will work in a dynamic environment. We have an exciting journey in front of us and you will be able to influence and contribute. In this position you will be able to work independent, make decisions and take initiatives. Also, you will end up in an engaged team and we have fun at work!
Main responsibilities
We are seeking an HRIS Specialist to join our team in Gothenburg. The HRIS Specialist is responsible for maintaining and optimizing the Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), such as our HR system CatalystOne, but also our employee engagement system Eletive and recruitment system Teamtailor, to ensure efficient and smooth HR operations. This role involves managing and quality insurance of HR data, troubleshooting system issues, and providing support to managers and employees. The HRIS Specialist plays a critical role in the administration, configuration, and enhancement of the HRIS to improve HR processes and the employee experience.
Your primary tasks will be:
HRIS Management:
Maintain and update HRIS data, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.
Configure and manage HRIS modules in CatalystOne, Eletive and Teamtailor, including but not limited to performance management, salary review, 1:1, LMS, reports/statistics, recruitment, employee satisfaction.
System optimization:
Monitor new releases and functions in the system, collaborate with Global HR team and IT on relevant updates and implementations.
Identify opportunities for system enhancement and automation.
Responsibility to uphold and optimize integration between systems.
Collect and evaluate user feedback.
User support and training:
Provide technical support to manager, employees and P&C staff regarding our HRIS systems.
Conduct training sessions for HRIS users to ensure effective system utilization.
Compliance and data security:
Ensure HRIS complies with data privacy laws and regulations.
Monitor and maintain system security, including user access levels and data protection protocols.
Project Management:
Lead or participate in HRIS-related projects, including system upgrades and implementations.
Coordinate with vendors and external partners to resolve system issues and improve HRIS capabilities.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone with knowledge about Human Resource Information Systems, but also a person who can participate in dialogue with the business with the purpose to improe HR processes and the employee experience.
Skills:
University degree within Human Resources, Information Technology or equivalent
Experience from HRIS systems in previous roles, from a similar role, payroll, HR role or equivalent
Proficiency in HRIS platforms (preferably CatalystOne, Eletive and Teamtailor)
High knowledge and interest within systems, especially within the P&C area
Experience with data migration and system integration
Strong knowledge in Microsoft Office
Fluent in English and Swedish, both oral and written
Preferred personal characteristics
Excellent analytical and problem solving skills
Effective communication and interpersonal skills
Self-driven and ability to work independently and as part of a team
We look forward to your application!
Is this your next challenge? Welcome to apply with a CV and cover letter using the ad at www.recruitpartner.se
as soon as possible, but at the latest 2024-08-25. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our recruiter Martina Nordberg on +46 736 24 77 24 or martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
.
About HydraSpecma
HydraSpecma has more than 100 years of experience within hydraulics. We are the leading Power and Motion Partner in the Nordics and with our global presence we supply complete Hydraulic/Power & Motion systems and components for industries and customers worldwide. We join our customers' journey and support their development in hydraulics, fluid conveyance and electrification. We are represented in Sweden as well as Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Great Britain, USA, Brazil, China and India. Our owners are the listed Schouw & Co A/S. We are now about 1500 dedicated employees worldwide and we believe that Results Are Created By People and that our expertise and know-how is why we are the best Power & Motion Partner. Read more about the company on www.hydraspecma.com
