HR Tech Profesional
Alleima Tube AB / Administratörsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sandviken
2025-07-20
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima Tube AB i Sandviken
, Tierp
, Surahammar
, Hallstahammar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Workday pro who loves solving problems, improving systems, and making an impact?
We're looking for a HR Tech Professional to support multiple modules and collaborate with teams across HR and IT. If you're someone who combines technical know-how with strong cross-functional collaboration skills, this is the role for you!
Placement: Sandviken or Stockholm
Your role
In this role you will serve as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Workday, providing business with advanced functional and technical support across multiple modules. You will play a vital part in bridging the gaps between business needs and technical solutions.
You will, among other related and relevant things
• Lead and participate in Workday System Configuration & Support: Act as SME for Workday, identifying opportunities, managing configurations, troubleshooting, and ensuring data integrity across modules in Workday to aline with our roadmaps.
• Collaborate with & Advise Stakeholders: Partner with HR, other IT functions and leadership to align system solutions with business needs.
• Manage Projects & Optimize Features utilization: Drive implementations, upgrades, and adoption of new Workday features while managing timelines, communication, and rollout success.
• Deliver Insights & Integrations: Create advanced reports and dashboards, oversee secure system integrations, and support data-driven decision-making across the business.
Your profile:
We're looking for someone with previous experience working with Workday and with both functional and technical knowledge across multiple modules. You have a genuine passion with how HR and IT can work together to improve processes and work more effiecently. You hold a bachelor's degree in HR, IT, Business, or possess equivalent relevant experience. Workday certifications in HCM Core is desired, certifications in other Workday modules are a plus. Fluent in English and eligible to work in Sweden.
Your personal characteristics are important in this role-your drive to learn and grow is key. Experience managing complex projects, from system enhancements to full-scale implementations, is crucial. You have a proactive mindset, always looking for ways to enhance user experience and system efficiency as well as efficency in all People related processes. You are a collaborative team player who works effectively with stakeholders at all levels. Strong analytical thinking and a knack for turning business needs into scalable Workday solutions are essential.
To apply, we recommend that you use the option "Autofill with Resume"
What you can expect from us
• A collaborative environment where innovation and expertise are valued
• Opportunities to contribute to a legacy of excellence and help pave the path forward
• Competitive compensation and benefits package
Other information
For more information about the position, please contact:
Helen Andersson, recruiting manager, +46 70 249 44 00
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, recruitment specialist, +46 76 495 02 40
Union contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Swedish Association of Academics, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 70 307 30 48
Welcome with your application no later than 2025-08-16
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology and processes - through collaboration we develop the best solutions according to our customers' needs that enable us to achieve our business goals through our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our first priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both as a person and in your work. With a clear direction for our journey, where we use our position as a technology leader, progressive business partner and where we are driving sustainability, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry. Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Storgatan 2 (visa karta
)
811 34 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Alleima AB Jobbnummer
9432521