HR System & Process Specialist
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Mjölby Visa alla administratörsjobb i Mjölby
2025-10-27
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB i Mjölby
, Motala
, Linköping
, Finspång
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective Headquarters in Mjölby and Gothenburg, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, or in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe is expanding our Digitalization & Change Management team and is looking for an experienced HR System & Process Specialist. In this role you will work as a stream leader for our HRIS and together with your colleagues contribute to our digitalization strategy and goals by providing support in all our other systems within HR.
Furthermore, you will work towards driving system excellence, ensuring data integrity, and supporting our digital HR transformation journey. You will work closely with HR locally and on a European level as well as IT, and external vendors to optimize our HRIS environment and contribute to HR strategy initiatives.
In this role you will report to Vanessa Åkermo Head of Digitalization & Change Management.
Your Responsibilities
* Act as stream leader and super user for our HRIS- Talentsoft, driving system improvements and upgrades
* Lead and participate in HR digitalization and process improvement projects
* Ensure data integrity through audits, mapping, and conversion activities
* Develop user guidelines and deliver training to local HR key users
* Work cross functionally with internal stakeholders and vendors to implement new functionalities
* Support local HR teams with troubleshooting and act as part of the central organization for our HR system.
Your Profile
* At least 5 years' experience working with HRIS, preferably in an international context
* Proficient in HRIS database management
* Strong project management and change leadership skills
* High analytical ability and experience in system management and data analysis
* A digital and Kaizen mindset with a passion for continuous improvement
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English,
* Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management or related field that the employer considers as relevant
Our Offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we're not just a global leader in a fast-moving industry - we're a team that values collaboration, growth, and making a real impact. In this dynamic, diverse, and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can thrive and bring your ideas to life.
This position will be based in our HR Department, at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden. We know how important flexibility is, so you'll have the option to work partially remote.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus, and offering a healthy work-life balance. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, our culture is built around values that align with your own, where everyone's voice is heard, and your personal and professional growth is supported.
When you join our team, you'll be part of meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry. We believe in continuous learning, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to develop new skills, tackle exciting projects. It's a place where collaboration is key, and we take pride in creating a supportive and open environment for everyone.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV and Cover letter in English, no later than November 18th, 2025. Applications are only handled in our recruitment system. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information about the position, please contact Vanessa Åkermo Head of Digitalization & Change Management; Vanessa.Akermo@toyota-industries.eu
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Victoria Östryd Söderlind Recruitment Specialist; Victoria.ostrydsoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025-5317". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
(org.nr 556198-2868) Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Toyota Material Handling Victoria.OstrydSoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9576505