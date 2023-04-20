HR specialist to Tietoevery
We are now looking for a HR Specialist to Tietoeverys HR Operations team in Sweden. Do you have a couple of years of experience within operational HR work and want to be a part of an international company? Are you a structured, independent, communicative person that enjoys being a part of the whole recruitment process? Then you might be the person for the position as HR specialist!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our client Tietoevry we are looking for a HR-specialist. You will become apart of Tietoeverys HR Operations team in Sweden. HR Operations is the organizations second line when it comes to HR related questions and requests and handles the day-to-day operations of the Human Resource function. Their mission is to make life easier for our people and in our daily work we focus on collaboration, process automation and manager knowledge.
At Tietoevry you are offered a professional environment with good opportunities for development. You will work on exciting projects in a company with an open culture and where you have a good balance between work and private life! Tietoevry provide a flexible hybrid working model as part of our culture and way of working.
This is initially a 6-month contract through us at Academic Work. With a chance of extension. You will be hired as a consultant, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant for Tietoevry.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great possibilities for you to grow professionally, build your network and make valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role the ticket system Zendesk as well as the personnel system Workday will be your primary tools. The job is a lot about service and administration and to thrive in this role, you need to like high pace and constant change. You will start by handling the most basic processes and then have the possibility to grow with the assignment and have increased responsibility. You will work closely with a team of 8 colleagues within HR Operations but also having daily cooperation with other HR colleagues and other support functions.
For example you will be working with:
• Provide policies, procedures and templates that are up to date and in line with collective agreements and local laws
• Own an employee handbook that is fit for purpose and contains as many commonalities across countries as possible
• Advise leaders and employees in human resource related matters
• Enable HR data & Analytics:
• Ensure high quality HR data
• Provide HR data & analytics to the business to give meaningful insight
• Support HR activities and projects:
• Support local HR Consultants (Country team) in strategic human resource projects
• Support global HR functions in yearly recurring activities such as engagement survey, performance management process etc.
• Support merger, demerger, acquisition and outsourcing projects involving HR activities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A relevant academic degree such as HR
• A minimum of 2 years of experience within a broad HR operations role
• Fluency in Swedish and English
• Proven ability to master IT systems
It is an advantage if you:
• Are a proficient Excel user
• Have experience of the HR system Workday
• Have experience of a ticket system
• Have experience of working in a global Company
• Have experience in work environment are
As a person you are:
• Structured
• Independent
• Outgoing
• Works well with deadlines
• Driven
Övrig information
• Start: 8th of may
• Omfattning: Fulltime
• Placering: Solna
