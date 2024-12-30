HR operations team lead
Bnp Paribas Sa, Bankfilial Sverige / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bnp Paribas Sa, Bankfilial Sverige i Stockholm
HR operations team lead - BNP Paribas is looking for a change driver to build a Nordic operations team.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. We operate in 63 countries and have nearly 183,000 employees globally.
Our mission is to contribute to a responsible and sustainable economy by financing and advising clients according to the highest ethical standards. We offer secure, sound and innovative financial solutions to individuals, professional clients, corporates and institutional investors while striving to address the fundamental challenges of today with regard to the environment, local development and social inclusion.
About BNP Paribas in the Nordics
BNP Paribas is the global bank with the strongest presence on the ground in the Nordic region. We have close to 900 employees based locally in the Nordics and offer our clients a wide range of services through our business units; BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking, Arval, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Alfred Berg, BNP Paribas Cardif, BNP Paribas Factor, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, and BNP Paribas Personal Finance.
BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) offers corporates, institutions and public-sector clients a wide range of services from daily banking to value-added products and sophisticated investment banking solutions.
About this opportunity
We are looking for a highly skilled HR operations team lead for the Nordic Region. This is a unique opportunity for an experienced HR expert to run an organizational and process development project where you will build and lead our HR operations, ensuring a seamless and efficient employee experience. We are on a journey and with our commitment to innovation, technology and diverse workforce this role is an opportunity to make a significant impact in shaping the Nordic HR operations as well as transforming the way we support our talented professionals.
You will be responsible for running the payroll and ensuring an accurate and efficiently processed administration for the Nordics. Your initial key focus will be to develop, lead and drive the implementation of a Shared Service Center (SSC) for BNPP in the Nordics covering all our business units.
In this role you will be the heartbeat in our HR operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly day-to-day. You will be the go-to person for managers and employees providing essential support and making a real difference in their employee work experience. The role requires that you are structured, have an eye for details, are able to prioritize and that you can work efficiently under pressure. To be successful you have a background in HR administration and payroll and it is beneficial if you have experience from a similar team manager role and/or HR Business Partner role to be able to contribute to the overall HR agenda.
The role is located in Stockholm reporting to Head of HR Nordic Territory.
Main scope of the role
Articulate and implement a Nordic Payroll SSC set-up and drive its execution
Lead HR Operations in alignment with the Nordic People agenda
Responsible for processing monthly payroll, including bonus and employee benefits
First point of contact and responsible for pension and insurance administration
First point of contact and contract owner for our payroll vendor and other vendors i.e tax advisors
Responsible for HR administrative tasks allocated to the SSC
Ensure integrity and accuracy of HR data in HR systems
Responsible for pre-employment screening and other onboarding tasks
What you will do
Establish and lead the HR operations and payroll team creating an SSC in the Nordics. The set up of an SSC will transform our ways of working as well as shaping the Nordic HR operations. Together with the team you will be responsible for the entire employee life cycle including areas such as on- and offboarding, compensation and benefits, payroll process, time reporting etc
Lead a small team of payroll administrators in the Nordics and promote our culture of collaboration and teamwork, along with agility, entrepreneurship, innovation, and efficiency.
HR Administration; lead and streamline daily HR operations ensuring compliance with company policies and labor laws across the region
Payroll: Point of contact to the payroll provider and ensure payroll receives the information needed to ensure the pay out of the correct salaries in a timely manner across the Nordic countries. Managing the vendor relationship including contract management and execution of vendor governance. Point of contact for Finance teams and external parties, ensuring timely and correct delivery of payroll reporting
Time and absence management follow up, including time registration, holiday and absences.
Recruitment and onboarding: Support on- and offboarding processes
HR system and HR related portals: Maintain accurate employee records and ensure correct internal and external reporting. Administration of various HR related portals for e.g pension, time reporting etc
Policy and process implementation: Develop, implement and maintain HR policies and processes.
Drive initiatives in payroll and compensation and benefits related matters
Lead good cooperation with the various vendors related to HR Operations as well as ensuring active collaboration with our finance team and HR stakeholders.
Employee Support: Offer guidance and support to managers and employees on HR related matters
Is responsible for performing permanent control of all activities within the scope
Relevant experience and requirements
Knowledge and experience in payroll and HR Administration is required
Experience from having worked within a broad HR operations role across multiple countries, preferably with one or several of the Nordic countries in scope
Proven team player and leader of smaller team and virtual leadership experience
Value creation through thought leadership in combination with deep expertise in payroll and from implementing an SSC
Relevant change management experience
Confident and experienced in managing HR IT systems
University degree within HR or other relevant areas
Preferably Scandinavian languages as native tongue and fluent in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-09
Please send CV and motivation letter
E-post: HR_Nordic@bnpparibas.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HR Operations Team lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bnp Paribas Sa, Bankfilial Sverige
(org.nr 516406-1029)
Hovslagergatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bnp Paribas Sa Bankfilial Sverige Kontakt
HR Nordic Mailbox HR_Nordic@bnpparibas.com Jobbnummer
9082846