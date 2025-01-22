HR & OHS Systems Expert
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to work in a global team in a position with wide responsibility, independent and varying work and with lots of contacts across the organization?
We are now looking for HR Service System Expert to the resource pool within Global Information Management in Lund, Sweden.
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Global IM has approx. 750 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
Innovation is at the core of everything we do and strengthens our commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere. Services play an important role in our portfolio helping to address our customer operational needs, such as performance improvements and cost reduction. We believe we can make a step change by leveraging the benefits of digitalization in bringing our global competence and know-how closer to customer. With digitalisation of our services and products we aim to continue our innovation legacy and accelerate the speed of exciting new services.
Location is flexible and can be based in Lund in Sweden, Budaörs in Hungary, Modena in Italy, or Singapore. Travelling not more than 30 days per year is expected.
What you will do
Are you passionate about shaping HR systems that align with best practices and drive organizational success?
We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented System Expert to join our team. This role is ideal for someone with a strong interest in HR processes and a basic technical background (advanced technical background is a plus). The successful candidate will support the implementation and maintenance of SuccessFactors modules, ensuring smooth and efficient HR operations.
What You'll Do:
Leverage your in-depth knowledge of core HR processes (both technical and functional) to guide and innovate within your subject area.
Assess and implement configuration changes, including new releases, and take ownership of approved workflows and updates.
Support end-users by troubleshooting and resolving system issues.
Collaborate with HR and IT teams to understand business requirements and translate them into system solutions.
Work closely with a team of system experts to deliver exceptional service and meet organizational goals.
Partner with internal HR teams and external stakeholders, including SAP and other key collaborators, to drive success.
Lead supplier collaborations to resolve operational issues and identify improvement opportunities in your areas of responsibility.
Participate in system testing and validation to ensure data integrity and functionality.
Stay updated with the latest SuccessFactors features and updates.
We believe you have
As an individual, you tend to operate beyond traditional boundaries and employ systematic reasoning and approaches to tackle challenging problems while also working in conjunction with your team to deliver effective solutions.
Basic understanding of HR processes and systems.
Experience with HR processes and HR organization within Tetra Pak is a plus.
Some experience with SuccessFactors or other HRIS systems is required.
Good functional knowledge of SuccessFactors, including data updates, workflows, and configurations is a plus.
Excellent communication, both verbal and written, in English and interpersonal skills.
Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-02-05.
To know more about the position contact Margaretha Sveadotter at +46 46 36 2853 or Claes Björkeroth +46 46 36 5925
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
