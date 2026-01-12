HR Compensation & Benefits Specialist
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Compensation & Benefits Specialist to join a dynamic HR team at a global organization. You will be part of a small, agile Compensation & Benefits function and work closely with HR and business leaders across markets, combining Sweden-focused initiatives with global projects.
Job DescriptionLead initiatives related to pay transparency and pay equity.
Develop and maintain job architecture, including position evaluations.
Act as a subject matter expert and advisor within Compensation & Benefits.
Drive and contribute to local and global Compensation & Benefits projects.
Support daily operational Compensation & Benefits activities, such as merit reviews, bonus programs, company cars, and other benefits.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Finance, or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience in Compensation & Benefits.
Strong knowledge of compensation frameworks, benefits programs, and job evaluation methodologies.
Experience working with HRIS systems (preferably Workday) and compensation analytics tools.
Advanced Excel skills.
Experience working across multiple countries and cultures.
High discretion when handling confidential information.
Nice to haveExperience from a specialist or senior Compensation & Benefits role.
Application
Application

Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
