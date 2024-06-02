Housekeeping at Aurora Camp Summer 2024
Kiruna Guidetur AB / Städarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla städarjobb i Kiruna
2024-06-02
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kiruna Guidetur AB i Kiruna
Housekeeping / Cleaning at Aurora Camp
We are looking for an extra staff at Aurora camp which is an unique accommodation 15km outside Kiruna. We welcome guests from all over the world to stay overnight close to nature. The camp is located in the woods next to the remarkable Torne River.
Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Kiruna and Lappland.
Your tasks:
As a member of the housekeeping staff your role is very important: to give the best service and create a welcoming environment for the guests both inside and outside the cabins.
Your main responsibility will be to make sure that the cabins, common and service buildings are nice and clean. As you will be one of the faces that represent Aurora Camp it is important that you are friendly, welcoming, and can communicate in English. Other languages are meritorious.
The work is mostly done outdoors and also involves some physical work such as piling up firewoods.
We are looking for a staff who is:
• structured, responsible and punctual
• is flexible
• is positive, energetic, not afraid of hard work
• have an eye for details
• is service minded and helpful
• like to work independently but at the same time as a part of the team
Our requirements:
• have good communication skills in English
• have B driving license
Meritorious:
• More than 6 months experience in professional cleaning
• if you are living in Kiruna or nearby
We offer you:
• collective work agreement
• colleagues from all over the world
• working clothes
• proper training and support at work
About Kiruna Guidetur AB
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for 30 years. Since the start, our focus has been small groups and a personal experience.
We work with many local operators and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' journeys from transfers to hotels and tours. The company is constantly expanding and we welcome different approaches and new ideas.
As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try different areas of work together with colleagues from around the world.
Enjoying ourselves and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the season.
Please let us know in your application if you do not have a first aid training or access to accommodation. We will look at the possibilities together of arranging that upon arrival.
What is most important to us is the right attitude and social skills, so if you think you are the one we are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us.
Please check out our website for more info: www.kirunaguidetur.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-02
E-post: auroracamp@kgt.se Arbetsgivare Kiruna Guidetur AB
(org.nr 556782-6911)
Vänortsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
981 32 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8722888