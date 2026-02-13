Housekeeping -Part time job- Luleå
Housekeeping -part time job in Luleå
We are currently looking for houskeeping staff for one of our customers in Luleå. The job is part time 1-2 days/week, and you need to be able to work day time, both weekdays and weekends.
You have the right to live and work in Sweden, and can provide us with the correct papers.
If you are interested, apply directly to our job application address jobs@omnils.se
. Tell us a little bit about yourself and attach your resume.
You speak/write English well, and/or Swedish.
Experience: You have 1-2 years of experience from housekeeping, and can provide strong references from previous employers.
Commitment: You enjoy working and doing a good job in a fast-paced profession.
Quality awareness: You value quality and have an eye for detail.
Technical knowledge: You are computer and telephone literate
Flexibility: You are able to adapt to different situations, and understands that days can look different one day to another.
Communication skills: You are representative to our customers, and speak and write English and/or Swedish very well.
Driver's license: A driver's license is a plus.
Health: You are in good health and enjoy physical work.
Apply now- we will fill the positions as soon as we find the right persons!
Are you as curious about us as we are about you? Don't hesitate to contact us at jobs@omnils.se
if you have any questions about the positions or OMNILS GROUP AB. It is important to us that our employees are happy in every way. We therefore offer a working environment characterized by our core values: commitment, joy, and respect. We offer excellent opportunities for career development within the OMNILS family.
OMNILS GROUP is a passionate facility services company that proudly serves many customers in the hotel and restaurant industry. We are ISO-certified in both environment and quality, which is reflected in every aspect of our work.
We work closely with our customers to always find the most optimal solutions that suit their specific needs. Our goal is to be the best in the industry, with a focus on creating outstanding guest experiences.
In 2026, we expect to have a turnover of approximately SEK 30 million and around 150 dedicated employees.
As an employee and customer, you can feel secure with us, as we have collective agreements and are members of Visita, Almega, and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-17
Via mail med CV och personligt brev där du beskriver dina kompetenser
E-post: jobs@omnils.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Luleå Housekeeping". Arbetsgivare Omnils Group AB
(org.nr 559271-4009), http://www.omnils.se Jobbnummer
