High-Speed Boat Test Driver
Frost Unmanned AB / Däckpersonalsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla däckpersonalsjobb i Stenungsund
2025-09-25
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frost Unmanned AB i Stenungsund
About Frost Unmanned
At Frost Unmanned, located in Stenungsund, Sweden, we are pioneering the future of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our flagship Arrow 600 is a cutting-edge, high-speed, multi-role USV designed for maritime operations, delivering unparalleled performance in challenging environments. Join our innovative team and help shape the future of autonomous maritime technology
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled and motivated High-Speed Boat Driver to operate and test our Arrow 600 USV in Stenungsund and across Scandinavian and Baltic regions. This role involves hands-on operation of high-speed maritime systems, field testing, and collaboration with our engineering team to ensure optimal performance of autonomous technologies. Candidates with a mechatronics background or mechanical expertise are highly preferred to support system integration and troubleshooting.
Key Responsibilities
Operate the Arrow 600 USV for high-speed missions (speeds exceeding 35 knots) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.
Conduct field tests in marine environments, ensuring safe and efficient operation of the vessel.
Collaborate with engineers to troubleshoot and validate control systems, sensors, and propulsion technologies (e.g., water jets).
Assist in integrating and testing electrical and mechanical systems, leveraging mechatronics knowledge.
Participate in demonstrations and customer engagements across Nordic, Baltic, and NATO regions.
Maintain detailed logs of operational performance and system diagnostics.
Qualifications
Proven experience operating high-speed boats or maritime vessels, preferably in challenging conditions.
Background in mechatronics, mechanical engineering, or a related field is highly desirable.
Familiarity with marine systems, including propulsion (e.g., water jets), electrical wiring, or sensor integration (e.g., LIDAR, sonar, cameras).
Basic programming skills (e.g., Python, C++) for system configuration or data analysis are a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and comfort with hands-on field testing in marine environments.
Fluency in English (written and spoken); Swedish language skills are a merit but not mandatory.
Must be a citizen or resident of Sweden, EU/EEA, or countries with straightforward work permit processes (e.g., UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand).
Valid driver's license required.
Meritorious Qualifications
Experience with autonomous maritime systems, drones, or frameworks like ROS.
Knowledge of marine network protocols (e.g., NMEA 2000, CAN bus).
Background in embedded systems or real-time applications.
We Offer
A unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge autonomous maritime technology.
A dynamic, hands-on work environment with opportunities for professional growth.
Collaboration with a passionate team driving innovation in unmanned systems.
Competitive fixed salary based on experience, plus performance-based variable compensation.
Potential for future incentive programs (e.g., stock options) as Frost Unmanned grows.
Employment Details
Location: Stenungsund, Sweden (on-site; no remote or hybrid options). Occasional travel required for demonstrations and testing in Nordic, Baltic, and NATO regions.
Employment Type: Part-time initially, with the aim of full-time (may be required to pass strict security clearance).
Start Date: By agreement.
Salary: Competitive, aligned with industry standards.
How to Apply
Ready to navigate the future of maritime technology with Frost Unmanned? Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your experience with high-speed boats and ideally mechatronics through our LinkedIn job posting: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4302979591/?capColoOverride=true. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840)
Hyvelvägen 3 (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9526412