Head Spa Therapist Wanted
Scalp Care Sweden AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2025-05-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scalp Care Sweden AB i Stockholm
What We're Looking For
We are seeking a skilled and passionate therapist who:
Has relevant training and certification in beauty, scalp care, or wellness therapies.
Experience in head spa or scalp-focused treatments is preferred.
Is comfortable working with modern beauty equipment and understands the principles behind advanced skin and hair treatments.
Is detail-oriented, customer-focused, and committed to providing high-quality service.
Has a positive attitude and thrives in a collaborative, creative team environment.
We are especially interested in candidates who are excited to grow with us and contribute to building a new premium spa concept in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: evanheadspa@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scalp Care Sweden AB
(org.nr 559473-3833)
Körsbärsvägen 7 (visa karta
)
114 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9315635