Head Spa Therapist Wanted

Scalp Care Sweden AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2025-05-02


What We're Looking For
We are seeking a skilled and passionate therapist who:
Has relevant training and certification in beauty, scalp care, or wellness therapies.

Experience in head spa or scalp-focused treatments is preferred.

Is comfortable working with modern beauty equipment and understands the principles behind advanced skin and hair treatments.

Is detail-oriented, customer-focused, and committed to providing high-quality service.

Has a positive attitude and thrives in a collaborative, creative team environment.

We are especially interested in candidates who are excited to grow with us and contribute to building a new premium spa concept in Sweden.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: evanheadspa@gmail.com

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Scalp Care Sweden AB (org.nr 559473-3833)
Körsbärsvägen 7 (visa karta)
114 23  STOCKHOLM

9315635

