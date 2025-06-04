Head of Vanilla Minecraft
Mojang AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mojang AB i Stockholm
About the Role
In this role, you will lead a multi-disciplinary team that is directly responsible for evolving and shepherding one of the most successful games of all time, Minecraft. This team is responsible for the 'Vanilla' Minecraft game (Bedrock and Java Editions) and is the creative engine behind all of Minecraft's game updates. You will be empowered to set your vision, strategy, and OKR's for the product to drive growth for the franchise. Everyone working on Minecraft in our Stockholm location will report up to you.
Key Responsibilities
Leadership
MGE (Minecraft Game Experience) Leadership: As a part of the MGE leadership team, you will work closely with your peers in Redmond to shape the vision for Minecraft. You will establish OKR's that enable Vanilla + external Creators to succeed.
Team Leadership: Collaborate closely with your leaders within engineering, creative, production, business, and data science to foster an empowering, collaborative, and productive work environment.
Promote and maintain clarity across your org. Define expected outcomes that generate energy, and delivery results that grow Minecraft's business.
Actively participate and drive results as a member of Mojang's Extended Leadership team
Vision and Strategy: Accountable for crafting and maintaining the Vanilla vision, strategy, and product roadmap. Lead and manage the development teams to deliver high-quality game updates that drive engagement growth. Partner closely with Head of Creator to realize the Creator vision and strategy.
Stakeholder Management: Ensuring transparent and consistent communication with internal and external stakeholders around production status, Vanilla performance, dependencies, and future product plans.
Planning Improvement: Continuously evaluate and improve planning across MGE to enhance efficiency and quality.
Delivery: Ensure teams are delivering on-time and at quality through exceptional planning.
Management & Team
People Management: Build and maintain a high performing team. Identify talent gaps and fill them through coaching and/or hiring. Bring strong communication skills, build lasting relationships, and generate energy capable of motivating and aligning the team to our common goals.
'Chief culture champion': Building and maintaining a culture where our teams thrive, and our business grows. You are enthusiastic and deeply knowledgeable about Minecraft. Your passion motivates you and inspires those around you.
Innovation: Champion are drive innovation across all of MGE people, process, product, and technology.
Business Operations and Outcomes
Deliver business outcomes: lead our product teams to achieve our business outcomes and grow MGE (Vanilla + Creator).
Create clarity through OKR's with quarterly measurements and revisions
Partner closely with marketing and Head of MGE to develop MGE go to market plans
Additional responsibilities:
Spokesperson for MGE, Mojang, Xbox
Sponsor and/or lead strategic initiatives within MGE/Mojang
Close collaboration with Redmond leaders. Will require some evening calls and travel.
What We're Looking For:
10+ years of senior leadership experience in studio operations, production, development or business management within gaming.
10+ years as a people manager
Ability to think and plan strategically.
Strong background in game development. Including agile Live game production frameworks.
Experience in implementing and maintaining game development processes, project management, and cross-functional team leadership.
Excellent judgement and ability to scale as a leader
Track record of managing healthy teams through excellent game development operations in support of creative teams.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with experience working across time zones and global teams.
Strong business acumen, with experience managing budgets, facilitating trade-off through sound judgement and driving operational efficiencies.
Passion for fostering an inclusive, high-performance environment where teams do their best work.
Why Join Us?
Be part of one of the biggest gaming studios in the world.
Shape studio culture and ensure teams thrive.
Collaborate with global leadership to drive impact.
Have fun!
If you're a senior operations leader passionate about culture, strategy, and enabling great game development, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mojang AB
(org.nr 556819-2388)
Söder Mälarstrand 43 (visa karta
)
118 25 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mojang AB Jobbnummer
9374498