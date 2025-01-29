Head of Treasury, Corporate Finance & Business Development
Polestar Performance AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dynamic, proactive and passionate leader as Head of Treasury, Corporate Finance & Business Development at Polestar to drive the growth and success of the unit.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
We are excited to announce an opportunity for a dynamic leader to take on the role as Head of Treasury, Corporate Finance & Business Development and drive the growth and success of the unit.
As the Head of Treasury, Corporate Finance & Business Development, you will have the opportunity to shape the direction of the department, build and mentor a talented team, drive innovation to meet the ever-evolving demands of funding & capital markets, equity and debt restructuring, M&A, cash management, financial risk management, risk analysis and control, working capital financial solutions, insurance and treasury IT systems and digitalization.
You will be joining a driven, experienced team that operates in both Sweden and China, and you will play a key role in shaping the future of finance for our organization by collaborating closely with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and capitalize on new opportunities.
So if you're looking for an exciting opportunity to take your career to the next level, and you have a passion for finance, this role as Head of Treasury, Corporate Finance & Business Development might be just the right one for you!
What you'll do
You will lead a team of professional specialists within the functional areas of corporate finance, business development, risk analysis and control, cash and transaction management, funding operations, FX, working capital financing solutions and treasury digital development.
The responsibilities in the team also include financial policy adherence, risk management (including hedging) and reporting, customer payment solutions, insurance and bank contacts.
The team works as a strategic advisor for the Business Units, supporting decisions relating to working capital financing solutions and structuring.
The team is application owner of treasury related systems and drives the strategy for digitalization and automation within treasury.
In this position you will also have a responsibility for ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, propose and maintain risk policies and other documents governing the treasury, corporate finance and business development activities, conduct compliance due diligence on banks and drive negotiations of ISDA and similar agreements.
Report to CFO and support with board and management presentations.
Continue to build a robust capital structure for Polestar and develop long term strategic objectives and targets for Finance.
As a part of the Finance management team you will lead and develop the Treasury, Corporate Finance & Business development unit to support the growth targets of the Polestar Group.
Who you are
Proven leadership experience
10-15 years of extensive and relevant work experience from a Finance/Treasury/Corporate Financedepartment at an international company, potentially combined with experience from a financial institution or consultancy firm
Proven experience with Corporate Finance, FX, Capital Markets, and Financial Risk management
Broad knowledge and experience of Treasury processes and systems
Good comprehension and experience of Cash Management and Trade Finance products.
It is meritorious if youhave worked with or in China
University degree in Business Administration, Finance or Engineering or equivalent
On a personal level you possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills. You have a proactive approach and good overview capability as well as detail orientation. You have high integrity and feel comfortable with controls, risk and policies. You are a natural leader with a focus on developing and coaching others. For this position it is also essential that you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way... Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
9133821