Head of Technical Publications
2025-01-28
Volvo Construction Equipment is committed to driving the business forward through technical-, commercial- and solutions transformation. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey as we seek a Head of Technical publications to join our team Aftermarket Services Technology leadership team.
What will you do?
We are looking for you who aspire to be the foundation of the Aftermarket Services Technology leadership team - a leadership team working as a true Team One. As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to drive strategies and deliverables not only within your specific functional area but also for the entire function. We value initiative and welcome your contributions towards our future success.
As the Head of Technical Publications your will work and be responsible for operator's manual, service manual, parts catalogue, service bulletin and campaign coordination and related processes and ways of working.
Your future team
The Aftermarket Services Technology team is on a transformation journey when it comes to enabling a competitive aftermarket services offering and is the home base for passionate and engaged colleagues from all around the world. We take pride in our global presence and the diversity that it brings to our team.
As a leader in our team, you will have full support by your own team members, your manager and your peers. You will be supported by a team of colleagues from People & Culture, Finance and Communications. This collaborative network ensures that you have the resources and expertise needed to excel in your role.
We believe in fostering an inclusive and empowering environment, where everyone's unique perspectives and contributions are valued. By joining our team, you will have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact and be part of a dynamic and supportive community.
How you will make an impact
As the Head of Technical Publications, you will both be a leader for your team and a member of Aftermarket Services Technology leadership team. You will inspire, coach, and support your team while contributing to tactical and strategic initiatives within the function.
The change journey we are embarking on is more than just the implementation of a new organization. Equally important is how we collaborate and leverage the advantages of the new organizational structure. You as leader in this organization will be essential in implementing and continuously developing this principle to the benefit of all stakeholders.
Who are you?
We are genuinely excited at the prospect of working with people who come from different backgrounds and various competence areas. We believe you have previous experience in leadership from any type of area; leading technical development, leading people, in project leadership or similar and you might also have been involved in strategic and continuous improvement work. You very much enjoy guiding and coaching your colleagues to grow, perform and thrive in their role and team facilitating our forward movement and transformation journey.
We value your ability to combine a holistic approach with attention to detail and you know how to work with short- and long-term prioritization and direction setting to make our teams and customers successful.
Ready for the next move?
If you are eager to embark on this exciting leadership journey and make a meaningful impact, apply already today!
The position is located in Eskilstuna.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Bolindervägen 100
635 10 ESKILSTUNA
Volvo Construction Equipment
