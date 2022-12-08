Head of Supply Chain Quality
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ascom (Sweden) AB i Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ascom is an innovative healthcare company, partnering with ambitious customers globally to help them bring their vision to life. Our software and digital communication solutions provide safety, security and efficiency to hospitals, long-term care institutions and other industries. We are looking for skilled, driven and creative individuals with a strong passion for growth - and therefore we need you!
The Head of Supply Chain Quality is responsible for managing and overseeing all activities within the team, to assure quality of all new and 3rd party products, continued safety of products. He/she is accountable for a fast resolution of product and supply non-conformities and continuous improvements, internally and with suppliers.
Key accountabilities
• Own all Product Quality subprocess within the Quality, Regulatory & Environmental process
• Create and lead a global, agile, efficient, high-performing Supply Chain quality team
• Establish and maintain effective processes for Supply Chain Quality activities to specify, secure, monitor, measure, maintain, report, and improve product quality and supply related service quality
• Establish and improve statistical methods and tools for quality engineering
• Ensure that all measurement and reporting of product and supply-related service quality is based on rigorously defined and statistically valid facts
Your background
The candidate for this role should have:
• Degree in Supply Quality, Business Administration, Economics, or an equivalent working experience
• Minimum of 5 years' relevant work experience
• At least 3 years of direct leadership experience in global, multi-cultural environment
• Working experience in the IT, telecommunication, or healthcare sector
• Proven track record of successfully collaborating across teams and geographies in an international environment
• Proven track record of implementing and managing product and service quality standards, frameworks, methods and tools
• Strong knowledge of tools used for Product Quality process, including Agda, WARP, Agile, SharePoint, JIRA, Minitab, Excel
• Solid understanding of the portfolio, product creation, purchasing, supply chain and service delivery processes
• Very good understanding of statistical methods and tools
• Strong customer and business orientation, entrepreneurial attitude
• Strong collaborator and team player, willing to take ownership and responsibility
• Solution-oriented personality
Here at Ascom...
You're not just a number, you're a person with aspirations and that's important to us. You can drive your own career and we're here to help you do that by:
• Providing career progression through learning and development, internal opportunities, and being part of global and local initiatives and projects.
• Giving you a real-world, first-hand experience about what it's like to work with technology that is at the forefront of the healthcare industry.
• Making a difference and having an impact on the lives in your community.
Questions and application
Please apply with a CV in English using the link attached as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously until we find the right candidate.
We are...
A global solutions provider focused on Healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. Headquartered in Switzerland, our business spans across 18 countries, and has been supporting the healthcare industry for close to 160 years by providing them with technology to enable them to support their communities.
Together we can make a difference in the lives of the people who benefit from our technology.
To learn more about what we do, visit us at: www.ascom.com
(http://www.ascom.com/) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ascom (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556336-6292), http://ascom.com Arbetsplats
Ascom Kontakt
Frida Rydevik frida.rydevik@ascom.com Jobbnummer
7242962