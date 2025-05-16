Head of Site Purchasing Volvo CE
2025-05-16
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Our organization is built by people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone. We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it, every day.
Do you want to lead us in building the world we want to live in?
Since our current Head of Site Purchasing has moved on to new internal opportunities, we're excited to offer a fantastic opportunity to join our team in Arvika and contribute to our ongoing transformation
This is us
We are currently looking for a dynamic and passionate leader to guide our team of five professionals in the Site Purchasing department. In this role you will be part of our diverse and engaged Purchasing Operations Europe leadership team and the Operations Site management team. We will gladly share our expertise and experience with you.
Role description
As the Head of Site Purchasing in Arvika you will be responsible for leading activities around a set portfolio of suppliers and commodities together with your Arvika located team. Together with 3 other leaders and team of buyers located in Eskilstuna, Hallsberg and Braås you are responsible for covering purchasing activities for all Volvo CE sites in Sweden. You will collaborate with key stakeholders (internally and externally) to meet customer expectations while supporting various operational and strategic objectives. A strong focus is on meeting the objectives for both Operations and for parts related to New Product development.
Who are you?
We are curious to get to know you!
We assume that you have a solid compass of modern leadership with an inclusive style to inspire and engage people. We believe that you have proven experience and a genuine interest in commercial work. You believe in partnership and that collaboration is key to success. You take pride in your business mindset and when called for you are a solid negotiator. You are an open-minded team player with excellent communication skills.
We are looking for you - someone who can inspire others to grow and excel as a team, always seeing opportunities before obstacles!
You are passionate about driving improvements and your inclusive leadership is the way to overcome hurdles and improve. Of course, you will guide your team to outstanding performance, delivering value 'every day' and you do believe that collaboration is a success factor. To be successful and have fun in this role we believe that you have appropriate education and experience from sourcing positions or supply chain management positions. You are fluent in English and comfortable in international business environments.
Required knowledge/experience.
* Experienced leader preferably in an international context
* Experience in sourcing or supply chain management
* Experience in negotiating
* Appropriate education for the position or equivalent experience
* You are fluent in English in both writing and speaking.
Other
This position is based at our site in Arvika, with occasional travel required.
The last day of application is June 1st. Don't wait for the posting to close-selection will begin as soon as relevant applications are received.
If you find the above attractive and see a great opportunity and future with us, give me a call and I will gladly tell you more about us and the position! I'm really looking forward to your application!
Hiring Manager:
Marita Blomstrand - Head of Purchasing Operations EuropeMarita.Blomstrand@volvo.com
+46700034215
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
