Head of Service Offering
Avenga AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avenga AB i Stockholm
This is us
At Avenga, we believe that human creativity empowers technology that matters. Operating globally, our 6000+ specialists provide a full spectrum of services, including business and tech advisory, enterprise solutions, CX, UX and Ul design, managed services, product development, and software development.
This is the job
As a Head of Service Offering, you play a senior leadership role, responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to drive success within a specific industry sector. You are responsible for establishing and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, while driving growth and innovation within the designated industry. You lead a team dedicated to ensuring the successful delivery of business solutions, services, and projects, contributing to the overall efficiency and success in targeted industry vertical by fostering partnerships, and ensuring the alignment of organizational goals with industry-specific needs.
This is you
You will provide strategic direction for the respective Service Offering developing and executing initiatives that contribute to the unit's growth and prominence within the specified industry.
You are experienced in collaborating with executive leadership to ensure alignment of industry strategies with overall business goals. You know how to conduct thorough market analyses to identify opportunities, risks, and industry trends. You also utilize market insights to inform strategic decision-making and guide the development of tailored solutions.
You find it fulfilling to cultivate and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including clients, industry partners, and regulatory bodies. You're experienced in collaborating with cross - functional teams to ensure the delivery of solutions that meet industry-specific needs.
In this role you will collaborate with internal teams to ensure the delivery of products or services that meet industry-specific needs. You will lead and inspire a multidisciplinary team, including industry specialists, business developers, and strategists, to execute initiatives effectively. You therefore see the value in fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and high performance within the Service Offering team.
You are experienced in business development efforts by identifying and pursuing opportunities for growth within the industry. This may come in the form of establishing and monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess the success and impact of industry-specific initiatives whilst staying up to date of industry regulations and compliance requirements.
You know how to implement data-driven decision-making to optimize performance. You are also experienced in working with senior management to define and manage budgets related to Service Offering initiatives, and how to optimize resource utilization and financial performance within the Service Offering.
We're looking for someone who finds it fulfilling to create a vibrant and motivated community where people have a sense of belonging, are encouraged to grow, and improve, share knowledge together, as well as contributing to a positive and collaborative working culture. And in this community, to support the professional career development paths of lead employees within the Service Offering
You are experienced in supporting the Sales organization in acquiring new clients and opportunities related to the Service Offering. As a key team member, you will build a reputation as an ambassador, emerging leader, and innovator for the company, but also cultivate external networks, building relationships and networks to enhance impact, brand and identify new business areas.
You demonstrate high level of professionalism in all business activities including positive and constructive attitude, co-worker interaction, client interaction and communication.
Skills:
Strong business and industry/domain knowledge, to successfully handle various business situations and make well informed decisions
Proven experience with financial management for effective optimization of resources, budget preparation and effective application of financial goals and metrics, for the respective Service Offering
Significant experience in project management, leading and managing large - scale projects with ability to ensure maximum performance and dedication
Results-oriented mindset, with ability to hold oneself and others accountable, for the high quality, timely and cost-effective deliveries, for the respective Service Offering
Effective communication skills and ability to influence employees, senior managers, and stakeholders and ensure client/business alignment
Effective leadership skills, with ability to inspire, empower and coach less experienced leaders in managing client-focused teams and initiatives
Strong interpersonal and networking skills, leading to successful client relationships, and expanding new business opportunities for the respective unit
Ability to anticipate / identify / adjust to change, successfully leading and supporting others through different stages of the change process
At least 10 years of experience in a leadership role within a Cloud, DevOps and Infrastructure Services
Fluency in English, spoken and written
What awaits you at Avenga? Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more. We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength. We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avenga AB
(org.nr 556588-5935), https://www.avenga.com Arbetsplats
Avenga Jobbnummer
9434719