Head of Release Management
2025-03-31
Configura is looking for a Head of Release Management to join our great team!
At Configura, we believe that releasing great products is just as important as building them. As our Head of Release Management, you'll play a key role in making sure our solutions are delivered with precision and care. As a member of the R&D Management Team, you will drive consistency and excellence in our release process while leading a cross-functional team.
If you thrive in fast-paced environments, love solving complex problems, and are passionate about continuous improvement, we want to hear from you.
WHO WE BELIEVE YOU ARE
We believe that you are an organized and communicative person with a strong sense of responsibility and a deep interest in process, quality, and collaboration. You know how to lead with clarity and bring people together around a shared goal. You enjoy building strong relationships across different teams and roles, and you understand the importance of balancing structure with flexibility to keep things moving forward.
You are a natural leader who brings calm and clarity to complex situations. You create transparency around expectations, timelines, and responsibilities, and you know how to guide a team toward a common goal while keeping the bigger picture in view.
We think you'll thrive in this role if you:
Have experience in release management or a similar role in a product-focused environment
Understand the full product lifecycle and how release fits into it
Feel comfortable leading a cross-functional team of developers and QA specialists
Have hands-on experience with release automation and testing processes
Communicate clearly and proactively with different types of stakeholders
Enjoy solving problems, removing blockers, and mitigating risk
Stay curious and up to date on best practices, tools, and trends in release management
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As Head of Release Management you will oversee the release process across all agile divisions. You'll lead our Rapid Response Team (RRT), a group of developers and QA professionals focused on release automation, testing, and deployment. You'll also be responsible for maintaining and improving the tools and systems that support our release flow, always looking for ways to streamline and strengthen how we deliver value to our users.
Some of your main responsibilities will include:
Coordinating and managing product releases across all divisions
Ensuring quality, reliability, and security standards are consistently met
Leading and supporting the RRT in testing, automation, and troubleshooting
Overseeing the development of release tools and automation systems
Identifying risks early and resolving issues in real time
Collaborating with other Heads of Division in R&D to align on release timelines and dependencies
Keeping internal teams, like marketing, support and training, informed and prepared
Driving continuous improvement through retrospectives, feedback, and process refinement
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCE
Bachelor's Degree from relevant education
Previous work experience from managing projects as Senior Project Manager or similar role
Experience in communicating to project stakeholders
Experience of successful team leadership
Experience of agile software development and/or agile project management
Willingness to embrace change and seek opportunities for improvement
Action-orientated with a positive and engaging energy
Ability to travel globally
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
If you also have experience from following areas that is an advantage but not a requirement:
Experience with Jira
CSM or CPO and/or additional Scrum Certifications
Previous experience from Commercial Interior, Material Handling or Kitchen & Bath-industry
As a member of the Configura family, you will be given the opportunity to grow and develop your skills in an innovative and high-tech environment surrounded by committed, talented and enthusiastic co-workers from all our offices.
