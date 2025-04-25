Head of Product Platform Management
2025-04-25
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab Training & Simulation is the leading provider of high fidelity training solutions for Live Simulation in the land domain. We are now continuing to strengthen our capabilities within platform management to support the development and sustainment of our product offer.
At Saab Training & Simulation, we're revolutionizing military training with cutting-edge live simulation solutions. As a global leader in the field, we empower armed forces worldwide with realistic and immersive training experiences that enhance readiness and mission success. To continue driving innovation and growth, we're seeking a passionate and experienced Line Manager to lead our Product Platform Management department.
As a Line Manager, you will lead and provide strategic direction and guidance to three Managers, each overseeing dedicated Product Platform Teams. You will help cultivate a collaborative environment that supports continuous growth, ensuring your team has the tools, trust, and support needed to reach their full potential.
Your key responsibilities will be:
* Ensure alignment between departments objectives and overall organizational strategy and objectives.
* Take the lead to further develop and implement best practices, optimizing the quality and efficiency of our product platform engineering and testing processes while ensuring consistency and alignment across all departments.
* Responsible for building collaboration and buy-in from all stakeholder.
* Report to the Head of Operations Live Training and actively contribute as a member of the Operations Live Training Management Team, working collaboratively to achieve company objectives.
The Product Platform Management department has the design ownership and is responsible for the planning and execution of the development and lifecycle management of our generic product platforms. The department also manages testing and verification of these Product Platforms and our Live Training System.
Your Profile
We're looking for a line manager with strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to solving complex problems. Your leadership is value-driven, and you have a proven ability to inspire and guide teams through change. You lead with a people-centered approach, recognizing the human side of transformation while continuously improving workflows and driving efficiency. You communicate clearly and effectively across teams, cultures, and countries, building strong relationships and encouraging collaboration. With solid business acumen and financial understanding, you keep both operational and strategic goals in focus.
To succeed in this role, you have:
* Documented experience from leadership and line management.
* Experience in systems engineering work and a deep understanding of product development lifecycles.
* Master of Science in Engineering or another related field.
* Fluent in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
For further information, please contact Stefan Wärn, Head of Operations Live Training, stefan.warn@saabgroup.com
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You are welcome to send us your application in either Swedish or English. Ersättning
