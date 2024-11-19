Head of Product Development - Hard Accessories
Toteme AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toteme AB i Stockholm
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a Swedish fashion house founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the studio in Stockholm, the label explores the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship and methodic repetition. TOTEME is a conscious label committed to making decisions that work in favor of people, animals and the planet.
The Role
TOTEME is looking for a Head of Product Development - Hard Accessories to join our team in Stockholm full-time. In this role you will be responsible for managing the product development for our hard accessories categories, including bags, shoes, small leather goods, belts, jewelry and sunglasses from sketch handover through to PPS sign-off. You will oversee the department's critical paths, manage all processes, and strategically implement initiatives in alignment with the TOTEME's sustainability goals, supporting the team throughout the journey.
Responsibilities
Lead and manage the hard accessories product team, promoting excellence, innovation, and collaboration.
Collaborate with the design team to translate creative concepts into products that resonate with the brand, customer needs, and market demands.
Oversee and manage the critical path to ensure that timelines, quality standards, and brand objectives are consistently met, communicating progress and milestones to cross-functional teams.
Act as the technical partner to the Design Director, providing expertise and solutions to support the design vision.
Ensure timely and high-quality delivery of protos, SMS, and PPS, while meeting target margins and aligning with brand standards.
Identify and mitigate risks across all stages of product development, from pricing and margin to production timelines.
Support TOTEME's sustainability goals by ensuring that product data is up-to-date and accessible to the Sustainability team.
Your profile
Extensive experience in hard accessories product development, ideally within the luxury sector.
Proven ability to lead and nurture a high-performing, cross-functional team.
Exceptional expertise in managing critical paths, ensuring timely delivery while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.
Deep technical knowledge with a passion for quality, design and functionality.
Strategic mindset with an ability to balance brand integrity, customer demands, and business goals.
Strong collaboration skills, particularly in working alongside creative and design teams.
Proficiency in PLM systems, preferably Centric PLM.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
About you
Aligned with TOTEME's culture and values, embracing our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.
A strategic and solution-oriented leader, comfortable with high-level planning and hands-on involvement in the product development process.
Driven by business results with a commercial mindset, constantly focused on delivering value while maintaining the integrity of the brand.
Data-driven decision-maker with deep digital fluency; skilled in interpreting and leveraging analytics.
A strong team player, fostering a collaborative and positive work environment.
A growth-oriented mindset, agile in a fast-paced environment, with an openness to change and new perspectives.
Self-motivated, confident, and accountable, with a track record of delivering results and challenging the status quo.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London and New York and a growing number of stores in Europe, North America and Asia. You will join a dynamic, creative and highly collaborative team working towards exciting projects and milestones. You will contribute to the company's development and have the opportunity to grow within your role.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
By applying to this position I agree with TOTEME's privacy policy and to be contacted about future job opportunities for up to 2 years from the submission date. Find out more about our privacy policy here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toteme AB
(org.nr 556951-0182)
Engelbrektsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
114 32 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9019110