Head of Product - Tribe
2025-03-21
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away. Position Overview
Reporting to the CPO, you'll assume the responsibility for the product life cycle of the Tribe CRM (product development, marketing, sales, financial results, logistic aspects, etc.) in order to form an important link between the various departments (marketing, production, etc.) and thus optimise the turnover and market position of the products.
Key Responsibilities
Formulate the strategy and operational objectives for the allocated products and translate them into a successful product business plan in order to optimise the profit, turnover and market position of the organisation.
Analyse the market evolutions and external trends by means of market research and competitive analysis in order to elaborate or adjust the product business plan and make sales forecasts based on the conclusions.
Study and analyse the consumer's wishes and needs on the one hand and the competition's product range on the other hand in order to be able to initiate and realise product renewal.
Works closely with engineering, sales, marketing, and support to ensure business case and customer satisfaction goals are met. Develops the business case for new products, improvements to existing products, and business ventures.
Define roadmap and follow the progress of the product development and, if required, solve problems related to this progress in order to achieve the predetermined deadlines.
Contribute to the thought process and realisation of promotions, publicity and commercial actions in close consultation with the marketing and sales department in order to optimise the customer base and profit of the organisation.
Manage and communicate on roadmap. Collect and analyse information on product performance and write reports on the progress of the product life cycle in order to correctly inform the internal and external stakeholders.
Advise other departments concerned (Production, Sales, etc.) on the basis of acquired experience and knowledge in order to support the decision-making process of the different departments.
Coach and motivate your employees to ensure that their competencies, skills and know-how are used in the best possible manner and ensure stability and evolution of the team with involvement in recruiting, training, mentoring, self development and evaluating their performance.
We offer YOU
A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program.
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen.
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after works, sport, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
