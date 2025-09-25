Head of Platform & Information Security
2025-09-25
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As the Head of Platform and Information Security you will be responsible for shaping the strategy and direction for Voi's cloud and data platform and information security. Our platform uses a combination of modern cloud managed services and open source solutions, and critically it is the basis for the micromobility revolution where we have over 150K connected vehicles all around Europe.
Our cloud tech stack includes GCP, Golang, Github Actions, ArgoCD, Grafana, Prometheus, Mimir, Jaeger, and on the data side Snowflake, Airflow, and dbt.
As information security becomes increasingly critical to Voi's success, this role also carries the responsibility of safeguarding our platforms, data, and services through strong security leadership and engineering practices. This will include:
Directly leading, managing, and developing our Platform and Information Security teams.
Shaping the strategy, vision, and execution plan for our platform - including Cloud Infrastructure, Data Platform, shared developer tools and engineering practices.
Contributing directly as an engineer when needed, building solutions and automating processes that improve reliability, scalability, security, and developer experience across the platform.
As CISO, owning and driving the company's information security strategy - including risk management, compliance (e.g. ISO 27001, GDPR), incident response readiness, and security-by-design across products and infrastructure.
Actively advocating and driving technical excellence across R&D.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure that the platform provides the cloud services and tools needed for squads to work effectively and efficiently.
Staying up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in software engineering, data, and cloud infrastructure.
Managing vendors and supplier relationships and own both budget and negotiations.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for a Head of Platform who is passionate about platform tooling, technical excellence, and keen to collaborate with other teams on a mission to reach company-wide targets. In addition to having experience from working with multiple projects and stakeholders in a fast-paced environment, we believe the right person has:
Experience of leading high-performing platform and/or development teams.
Extensive experience of hands on platform engineering in the main parts of our tech stack or equivalent technologies and tools.
Proven background in information security leadership - for example, implementing security frameworks (ISO 27001, GDPR), managing risk, driving incident response readiness, and building secure cloud architectures and engineering practices.
Experience of transforming a group of strong individuals into a great team. Our colleagues come from different cultures and backgrounds and we believe that you also value the power of diversity.
Experience from driving and advocating for change outside of your immediate team and scope.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scaleups.
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and have a direct impact on Voi's Voi's cloud and data platform and information security..
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues working towards a common goal.
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution. Ersättning
