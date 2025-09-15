Head of Monetization & Digital Asset Strategy
2025-09-15
Join 4+Ventures | Shape Revenue Across the Next Frontier
Are you a monetization mastermind who turns vision into value?
Do you dream in tokenomics, digital assets, and scalable revenue streams?
At 4+Ventures, we invest early and boldly in high-potential ventures across Web3, blockchain, and AI-and now we're looking for a Head of Monetization to turn innovation into real, recurring revenue across our entire portfolio.
The Opportunity
This isn't a typical monetization role. You'll be the architect of revenue for a cutting-edge portfolio of startups operating at the edge of tech and culture.
Your job:
Lead monetization strategy across our portfolio ventures-from tokenomics and digital assets to SaaS and hybrid models
Design and implement scalable revenue models aligned with each startup's unique vision and stage
Work with founders to unlock commercial potential through pricing, GTM strategies, and partnerships
Craft and optimize token economies, utility structures, NFT drops, in-app assets, and more
Constantly track performance and adjust strategies to maximize growth and retention
What We're Looking For
You're a strategic operator with:
A proven track record of monetization in Web3, blockchain, and/or AI startups
Deep experience with digital assets (tokens, NFTs, in-game items, etc.)
Strong understanding of user behavior, market mechanics, and how to drive both revenue and retention
The ability to balance creative strategy with hard metrics
You're a builder, not just an advisor-you roll up your sleeves
What You Get
Strong fixed salary + generous success-based commission on revenues you help generate
Equity-style access to all portfolio ventures (yes, you'll get a chance to invest in the upside)
A front-row seat to the next wave of breakout startups in AI, Web3, and digital infrastructure
Full creative control to build and test new monetization models
A remote-friendly, fast-paced, and founder-first work environment
About 4+Ventures
4+Ventures is an operator-led venture studio and early-stage investor backing bold founders building at the frontier of blockchain, Web3, and AI. We invest our own capital first-then work side by side with the teams we believe in to scale, fund, and grow high-conviction ventures.
We don't just write checks-we roll up our sleeves. From fundraising and monetization to go-to-market and strategy, we support our portfolio with deep operational insight, real-world experience, and an unmatched global network.
If you're excited about shaping the future of decentralized technologies, intelligent systems, and digital infrastructure-we're the kind of venture partner you want in your corner.
Let's Talk
Send us your CV or LinkedIn + a short note with the best monetization move you've ever made, and what you'd build with us next. careers@4plusventures.com www.4plusventures.com
