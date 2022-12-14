Head of Legal
2022-12-14
Cordim Management AB is seeking a Head of Legal to join its team.
We are seeking for immediate hire, a person with strong language skills in English to oversee all legal matters at Cordim Management AB.
The position is full-time and permanent (Sw. Tillsvidareanställning), subject to a 6-month probationary period.
The position is placed in Solna, Sweden, but travel from time to time may be necessary.
Candidates should possess:
At least 10 years of post-qualified legal experience, both at a top tier international law firm and in-house;
Have worked in a global business and be comfortable advising on legal issues from a global perspective;
Law degree from a well-reputed university;
Master's degree in a relevant field of law;
Extensive experience in drafting and negotiating complex commercial agreements, as well as corporate matters;
Significant experience in dispute resolution;
Professional experience in other jurisdictions is highly desirable;
Excellent command of the English language is mandatory, good command of Swedish and other languages is desirable. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
E-post: bengt.hager@cordimmanagement.com Arbetsgivarens referens
