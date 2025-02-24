Head of IT & ERP
Are you ready to lead and shape the IT future of a company that blends Swedish maritime craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainability? We are looking for a proactive, service-oriented, and technically skilled Head of IT & ERP to take full ownership of our IT infrastructure and ERP system, ensuring seamless operations across our growing organization.
Your Role
As our Head of IT & ERP, you will play a crucial role in optimizing and maintaining our IT environment, with a strong focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365. You will be the go-to expert for our ERP system, driving improvements, efficiency, and innovation while ensuring a stable and secure IT infrastructure.
Your primary workplace will be in Nyköping, but you will also oversee IT operations at our Stockholm office, requiring occasional travel. This is a hands-on role where you will lead IT initiatives, manage vendors, and ensure that our systems support business growth.
Key Responsibilities
ERP & IT Ownership
Own and optimize our ERP system (Microsoft Dynamics 365) - act as a superuser, drive improvements, and provide expert support.
Lead IT operations and infrastructure to ensure stability, security, and efficiency.
IT Operations & Support
Manage and maintain IT infrastructure to support daily business operations.
Provide technical support for PCs, Macs, and other IT hardware.
Install, configure, and maintain computers, phones, and IT equipment.
Security & Compliance
Ensure IT security compliance, including adherence to NIS2 regulations.
Address cybersecurity risks and implement best practices.
Strategic IT Development
Recommend and implement IT system improvements, including MES and HRM solutions.
Collaborate with stakeholders to align IT strategies with business goals.
Procurement & Vendor Management
Lead procurement of IT hardware, software, and systems in collaboration with the Procurement team.
Manage relationships with external IT suppliers to ensure high-quality service delivery.
Who You Are
Strong communicator in Swedish and English.
Degree in a relevant field (BSc/MSc) is meriting.
Proven experience in an IT leadership role with responsibility for ERP systems.
Expert knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Hands-on experience with PC and Mac environments, IT security, and infrastructure management.
Familiarity with NIS2 compliance or similar IT security frameworks.
A proactive, problem-solving mindset with a passion for technology and continuous improvement.
Why Join Us?
This is a high-impact role where you will have full ownership of IT and ERP, shaping the technology backbone of a dynamic and innovative company. If you're looking for a hands-on leadership position where you can make a real difference, this is the opportunity for you.
Start Date
As soon as possible.
Location
Nyköping / Stockholm
Apply Now!
Submit your CV and cover letter using the link below. We review applications on an ongoing basis.
About X Shore
X Shore is the world's first high-end electric craft, where design, technology and sustainability are combined to create a unique experience. Through the development of our all-electric luxury boats, we embrace the long tradition of maritime craftsmanship while discarding the dirty institution of fossil fuels. This is your opportunity to work for the company that is going to disrupt the marine tech industry.
