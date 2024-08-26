Head of Integrated Software Solutions to Icomera, Gothenburg
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information.
About the Role
Icomera is looking for a highly skilled and experienced Head of Integrated Software Solutions to lead two software development teams in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are a company that values innovation, efficiency, and continuous development. With a modern IT environment and an open work culture, we offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace where your skills and knowledge will play a crucial role.
As the Head of Integrated Software Solutions, you will be responsible for overseeing the development of our configuration tool Organiser and our AI-based monitoring tool Discovery. You will ensure the teams adhere to industry standards, maintain robust cybersecurity practices, and implement effective software development processes. You will oversee the design, development, and maintenance of backend systems and APIs regarding Discovery and Organiser. In this role you will stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to keep our backend systems at the forefront of technology.
Your responsibilities:
Lead and manage two backend development teams, totalling approximately 12 developers.
Foster a collaborative and high-performance work environment.
Mentor and develop team members, providing guidance and career development opportunities.
Oversee project management activities, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget.
Act as the project lead for critical initiatives, coordinating efforts across teams and departments.
Drive the development of backend solutions using Typescript, Python, and React.
Ensure the delivery of high-quality, scalable, and maintainable code.
Develop and enforce software development processes and best practices.
Continuously improve development workflows and methodologies.
In this role you report to CTO Mats Karlsson. The position is based in our Gothenburg office at Odinsgatan 28 in central Gothenburg, a few minutes' walk from the central station. At Icomera, we apply a hybrid work environment with the majority of working hours at the office.
Who You Are
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in a leadership role within software development.
Strong project management skills with a track record of successfully leading complex projects.
Knowledge in Typescript, Python, and React.
Knowledge of web development, software development processes, and best practices.
Strong understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices.
Ensure that all development activities comply with industry standards and regulations.
Implement and maintain robust cybersecurity measures.
To thrive in this role, you love working with people and you enjoy working in a constantly evolving international company. You have excellent communication and leadership skills and ability to set and enforce requirements for the software development teams.
What we offer you
Here at Icomera we offer you to join a global leader in connectivity solutions for public transport. You get the chance to work on innovative projects that make a real impact on the travel experience and to collaborate with a talented and dedicated team of professionals. We offer competitive salary and benefits package and opportunities for professional growth and development.
Application
Icomera is collaborating with Jerrie in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant Jonna Berglöv, jonna.berglov@jerrie.se
Welcome with your application.
