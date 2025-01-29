Head of Inhouse Sales B2C
2025-01-29
Ten years ago, we put solar energy on the map in Sweden. We started with solar panels but soon expanded to offer electricity contracts, battery systems, and EV chargers-becoming the country's largest solar energy company.
Now, we're taking the next step. As an Energy Tech company, we're once again revolutionizing how households and businesses use energy. Today, we also offer heat pumps and our energy platform, Sunbeam, to our customers.
As Head of Inhouse Sales, you will lead our B2C inhouse sales channel. You'll coach and inspire a team of managers toward success and will also be part of our Sales Management team.
Your leadership will be crucial in driving growth in a competitive market, all while pursuing our vision: Rid the Planet of Fossil Fuel. Join the Power Shift!
About the team
"We have afantastically dynamic environment where we balance strategic commercial considerations with hands-on execution.
What makes us unique is that we are at the forefront, shaping a new industry where we face new challenges daily, making the work incredibly educational and inspiring." - says Stina Skovshoved, Interim Head of Commercial and your future Power Shifter colleague.
Hereyou can also read an interview with Adam Pellnor, Inhouse Sales Team Manager, where he shareshis experience from working with sales atSvea Solar.
Responsibilities
Your primary focus will be to optimize our sales processes and increase the profitability of the inhouse sales channel.
Drive and achieve sales goals
Set and monitor the department's sales targets to ensure teams meet and exceed their objectives.
Guide and empower the team
Develop team leaders through coaching and continuous feedback. Foster a results-driven culture characterized by self-leadership.
Improve profitability
Enhance the department's profitability by optimizing the cost efficiency of sales processes. Elevate the baseline performance of the team and support top performers to maximize their results.
Lead improvement projects
Identify and implement improvements in sales processes to optimize efficiency and outcomes.
Lead by example through feedback
Give and receive constructive feedback to promote a culture of continuous improvement and high performance. Demonstrate leadership by staying engaged and goal-oriented.
Collaborate within the Sales Management Team
Work closely with other channel managers to develop and execute the overall sales strategy.
Are we a match?
We're looking for someone who...
Has experience leading leaders within a B2C sales organization
Has experience of working towards set budgets and KPI's
Has the ability to Shift Mindset-demonstrating past success in driving change with measurable results.
Excels at Communicating Effectively to motivate others to perform and foster engagement.
Can Build Trust-creating a culture where honest communication and constructive feedback help everyone feel valued and understood.
Is skilled at Driving Performance, with a proven track record of guiding and inspiring team members to achieve their goals.
Is fluent in Swedish and has good English skills.
The requirement list might seem long, but no one is perfect in all categories. Apply if you feel like you resonate with most of it
Diversity and InclusionWe understand that diversity and varied experiences contribute to the creativity needed to drive industry development. We value gender balance and aim to recruit colleagues from diverse backgrounds to represent society and our customers.
That's why all candidates are evaluated on the same grounds. We ask all candidates the same questions and use Alva Labs assessments as part of the evaluation process.
Simple Application - Apply from your phone in under 15 minutes
No need to attach a cover letter or submit a CV, LinkedIn is enough!We want to provide you with a modern and smooth application experience.
We'll begin the process shortly after the job ad is published.
At the bottom of this page, you'll find more information about our recruitment processes.
For the final candidate, we'll conduct a background check.
To ensure fairness, candidates who meet the mandatory requirements will complete assessments via Alva Labs. Diversity is key!
We look forward to receiving your application!
