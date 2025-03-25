Head of Group Business Control
2025-03-25
We are Alleima. Here to advance industries through materials technology. Our development and manufacturing of advanced stainless steels and special alloys are world-leading. It's what we've been doing for over 160 years, and it's still our reason to exist. Fueled by our desire to care, deliver and evolve, we benefit our customers, our people and the future we share. And it's how we relentlessly push products and processes to be more efficient, more profitable and more sustainable. We are searching for an analytical and strategic Head of Group Business Control to be a key partner in driving financial performance.
Placement: Sandviken.
Your Role:
As our Head of Group Business Control, you'll be crucial in providing insights and guidance to senior management, helping shape the future of our organization. You'll provide strategic support, ensuring our financial planning and analysis are of high quality. The team you will lead has a dual role both as reviewer and enabler. Reviewing, analysing and challenging financial performance, while enabling efficient processes and ensure that there are output reports available for the stakeholders in the organization.
What You'll Do:
Lead Financial Planning: Manage and develop the process for financial forecasting.
Strategic Insights: Analyse financial performance and present findings to senior management.
Financial Modeling: Develop and maintain financial models to support strategic initiatives and decision-making.
Performance Monitoring: Analyze key financial metrics and identify improvement areas.
Collaborate: Work with cross-functional teams to achieve business goals.
Compliance: Ensure adherence to internal controls, policies, and procedures.
Reporting: Prepare and make financial reports available to senior management.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for a curious and collaborative candidate with an academic background in economics, holding either a Bachelor's or Master's degree, with manageral experience. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in financial planning, analysis, and reporting. Strong analytical skills with proficiency in financial modelling and forecasting techniques. Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders. Strategic thinking with a structured way of working and a proactive approach to problem-solving. Proficiency in Excel is a must and as well as an ability to understand the structures and dimensions used in financial applications. You are proficient in both Swedish and English.
What We Offer:
Growth: Opportunities for professional development in a global company.
Environment: A collaborative and inclusive workplace.
Benefits: Competitive compensation and benefits package.
For further information about this position, please contact:
Johan Eriksson, hiring manager, +46 70 616 33 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact
Sara Kühner, Recruiter, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Contacts:
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-307 30 48
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-314 24 43
Send your application no later than 2025-04-14
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
811 34 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Alleima AB Jobbnummer
9243160