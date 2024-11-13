Head of Finance Product Line Wellbeing & SDA
2024-11-13
Change how the world lives. One product at a time.
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.
All about the role:
The Head of Finance Product Line Wellbeing & SDA will hold a 360-business controller position to drive all financial activities for the product category. You collaborate in the development and execution of financial plans and budgets, ensuring alignment with the company's strategic objectives. You will support organizations part of Product Line Wellbeing & SDA (PL WB & SDA) in all long- and short-term financial analysis, follow-up, and decisions. The role will be also combined with a financial process, functional or IT tool responsibility within the PL Controlling team. The Head of Finance Product Line WB & SDA will be responsible for a team of Category, R&D and Innovation controllers.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing all financial activities, ensuring the financial health of the organization, and providing strategic recommendations to the leadership team. This role requires a high level of expertise, strategic thinking, but also active engagement in operational tasks. As the Head of Finance, you will be responsible for navigating complex financial landscapes and managing financial risks. The ability to balance multiple high-stakes responsibilities in a business operating at high pace and communicate effectively with various stakeholders is crucial for success in this position.
What you'll do:
Financial Strategy: Develop and implement financial strategy to support growth and profitability goals of the business.
Budget Management: Oversee the preparation and management of PL WB&SDA's budgets, forecasts, and financial plans.
Financial Process / Functional Responsibility: Responsibility for one or more of the core financial processes/functional area within the PL Controlling, such as closing process, budget & strategic process, or investment process and/or functional responsibility for P&L, Working Capital or Capex.
Financial Reporting: Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting, including monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.
Team Leadership: Lead and mentor the finance team, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and professional development.
Team Contribution: Continuously share and support team colleagues to create and sustain an open, learning, and supportive team environment.
Investment Management: Oversee investment activities, including portfolio management and capital allocation.
Investment Financials: Consolidate the financial view of the full group Product Line including Quality and Purchasing and all the Electrolux regions.
Cost Control: Drive optimal cost structure. Implement cost control measures to improve efficiency and reduce expenses.
Stakeholder Communication: Communicate financial performance and strategy to stakeholders, including PL WB&SDA organization, Electrolux Group's management and management teams in Business Areas.
Business Development: Conduct financial due diligence on potential business opportunities. This involves analyzing financial statements, market conditions, and competitive landscapes to ensure informed decision-making. Provide detailed financial analysis to support business development initiatives - evaluating the financial viability of new projects, partnerships, market expansions.
Other: Support in driving transformation projects affecting PL WB&SDA i.e. master data project, supply chain or tax optimization, restructuring & reorganization and impact on systems and data.
Who you are:
University degree in Economics, Finance, Accounting, or a related field; MBA or CPA/ACCA preferred.
Minimum of 10 years of experience in Finance, with at least 8 years in a senior leadership role.
Strong analytical, strategic planning, and communication skills.
Passion for analyzing data and making business conclusions and recommendations.
High level of integrity, attention to detail, and ability to work under pressure.
Proficiency in financial software and tools.
Flexibility and agility are essential, as multiple projects will be running simultaneously.
A fast thinker with the ability to pick up and treat new information rapidly.
Your enthusiasm is infectious, inspires, and engages your colleagues and collaborators to achieve, deliver, be accountable and own their work.
Ability to build teams, develop, and lead them to best performance. A true team player that however can stand up to the team when required.
Fluent in English; any additional language is an advantage.
Where you'll be:
You will be based in the HQ in Sweden, Stockholm.
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06
105 45 STOCKHOLM
