Head of Data Analysis and Advisory (752026)
2024-08-08
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Head of Data Analysis and Advisory to lead a global team of security subject matter experts to globally manage eDiscovery support and response, both operationally and strategically. The position also includes the responsibility for the technical development and implementation of Insider Threat Prevention measures where the end result should be Insider Threat events and cases/alerts that can be investigated and executed upon, and to lead and manage our internal Architecture and Technology, including future tools and infrastructure, and monitoring.
What you will
Plan, prepare, lead, manage and continuously develop and drive eDiscovery support and response according to the standards needed to meet internal and external requirements.
Managing complex organizations.
Budget planning, execution, and reporting.
Sourcing and negotiation with suppliers. Awareness of key eDiscovery and Insider Threat Prevention market leaders.
Understanding of technology within the IT/Cyber/information security area.
Define, develop, and implement technical controls to detect Insider Threat events. Identify key data and metrics, and collect, correlate as well as enrich the data.
Utilize key technical capabilities like Big Data and AI/ML as well as algorithms to remove false positives and present high-fidelity events.
Research new ways of detecting Insider Threats, aim to enhance the reliability of the methodology and technical implementation.
Ensure technical platforms meet functional requirements as well as needed availability, confidentiality and integrity metrics.
Collaborate with key stakeholders operating and managing technical solutions and platforms.
Provide input to security strategy development and target settings.
Develop key steering documents in regard to all areas of responsibility.
Deliver reporting, statistics and status on cases.
Drive improvements within Ericsson in regard to all areas of responsibility.
Support colleagues in the areas of eDiscovery, Cyber Security, and Insider Threats. Participate in or lead relevant projects and programs.
You will bring
Bachelor's degree or higher or a minimum of 5 years' experience in related business areas.
Experience presenting and interacting with top management.
Broad IT knowledge.
Knowledge about Ericsson People, Process and Technology is meriting.
Experience working with and managing global teams.
Additional Requirements
High-Risk Position which requires Vetting
Persistent and analytical
High integrity and professional ethics
Good presentation and report writing skills
Business understanding
Excellent Swedish and English skills, verbal and written
Knowledge sharing and collaboration skills
Ability to travel internationally
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
