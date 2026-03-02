Head of Contract & Program Management
2026-03-02
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
We are seeking a Head of Contract & Program Management to drive our team's success and make a significant impact. We're on the lookout for a dynamic and driven leader who can bring structure, focus, and a keen sense of prioritization to our team. If you're eager to grow, take on new challenges, and make a difference, this could be your next career step!
In the current dynamic landscape of our department Fighter Support within Business Unit Aviation Services, there is a need to scale up and intensify support operations. The department acts as the product owner, ensuring customers receive exceptional service and support throughout the Gripen's lifecycle, characterized by substantial delivery programs and the emergence of new contracts and opportunities.
As Head of Contract & Program Management, you will be a key player in the management team of the Fighter Support department, where you are expected to contribute to both our operational and strategic work. The Contract & Program Management organization consists of approximately 25 colleagues, divided into two sub-units: the Contract & Program Management Office (which you will lead) and the Project Management Office (PMO), which has its own appointed manager reporting to you. Both sub-units are expected to grow over time.
What You'll Be Responsible for:
* Innovation and Improvement: Drive the expansion of support operations by improving work methods, refining processes, and implementing long-term planning to ensure sustainable growth and efficiency.
* Team Leadership and Development: Build a collaborative, high-performing team by setting clear goals, coaching team members, and ensuring they have the skills, tools, and resources needed to succeed.
* Strategy Execution: Translate high-level strategic objectives into clear plans and priorities, ensuring daily operations align with the organization's overall direction.
* Stakeholder Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring alignment and delivering consistent value.
* Cross-Functional Alignment: Provide regular updates to the Head of the Fighter Support department and performance insights while collaborating closely with other departments to ensure seamless operations and shared objectives.
Your Profile
To succeed and thrive in this role we believe you combine solid business acumen with a genuine interest in both operational matters and strategic perspectives. You possess a proactive mindset and strong sense of ownership; you take initiative to identify effective solutions and drive the development of new structures and ways of working. You are confident in your judgment, comfortable making decisions, and capable of leading through change with clarity and determination.
In addition to the above personal qualities, you have:
* Experience leading projects/businesses in an international environment, with a strong commitment to finding effective solutions and facilitating the creation of new structures and routines
* Line management and change management experience, with a good financial understanding and a structured and communicative way of working
* Strong leadership, strategic thinking, and communication skills, with the ability to act as a hub and create a broad network
* Excellent knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious if you have:
* Experience and knowledge in aeronautical operations
* A good understanding of Support, Maintenance and Training
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
