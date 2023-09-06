Head Of Compliance & Ethics Emea
2023-09-06
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
We offer you a leader role in a dynamic and international environment. You will in close collaboration with other colleagues contribute to the continuous development of essential components of Volvo Cars' compliance programs, set the strategic direction for the anti-corruption program, as well as the way of working of the compliance & ethics office.
You will lead, develop, and implement the compliance & ethics efforts across EMEA (including the central functions at headquarters), covering all aspects of the programs except for data privacy (these aspects are currently managed by a separate unit in the Compliance & Ethics Office). This includes to further develop and implement the relevant aspects of the Compliance & Ethics programs within EMEA, enable and provide tools, guidance and support to ensure that business in EMEA is conducted in compliance with applicable rules and regulations and in an ethical manner, perform annual risk assessment, contribute to management reporting and annual compliance & ethics planning, provide training and awareness to relevant groups in responsible business conduct and specific risk areas, and provide and oversee support to strategic business projects.
You will be globally responsible for the continuous development of the Volvo Cars anti-corruption program. You will be responsible for the management of the global competition law program in close collaboration with Volvo Cars' legal department.
You will lead a small team of compliance & ethics professionals and collaborate closely with the global and regional compliance & ethics teams and our legal function. You will be based in our headquarters in Gothenburg and report to Volvo Cars' Global Compliance & Ethics Officer. The role will require occasional travelling in EMEA and globally.
What you'll bring
You are a doer who excels at turning ideas and strategies into action, with extensive experience in finding workable solutions and driving results in a complex and dynamic international business environment.
You are adept at driving change and continuous development of processes and ways of working, in the Compliance & Ethics function itself and the overall business, and have a track record of successfully engaging key stakeholders to establish and develop trust and strong partnerships while mitigating risk.
You hold a degree in Law, Business Administration, or related field, and have extensive professional experience, with at least 10 years in corporate compliance and ethics roles, in a multinational organizational setting.
You have proven expertise in developing and executing compliance programs and strategies within multinational corporations, including risk identification and assessment methodologies and processes, due diligence processes, compliance issue management, compliance monitoring and reporting, and policy development.
You have a strong background in the anti-corruption area, preferably including risk identification and assessment, as well as third party risk management, possessing in-depth knowledge of relevant legislation (including FCPA and the UK Bribery Act) and best practices. You are proficient in anti-trust and competition law.
You have previous people management experience with a passion for leadership and team development and demonstrate a high level of ethical standards and integrity, serving as a role model for Volvo Cars' values, culture, and leadership competencies.
Other requirements:
• Fluent in English and proven ability to communicate clearly in writing as well as verbally
• Passion for training and communication, and for driving awareness and understanding of ethical business conduct and compliance principles on a global scale
• Team player with great people skills who can effectively and efficiently collaborate with colleagues in the Compliance & Ethics Office and build relationships with business colleagues at all levels throughout the Volvo Cars organization
• Strong business acumen and a demonstrated experience in working closely with and advising managers and senior executives in a global organization
• Thriving in fast-paced, changing environments and being capable of planning, organizing, and delivering your work in an efficient and timely way
Want to know more?
Contacts:
Augusta Speiser, Global Compliance & Ethics Officer, augusta.speiser@volvocars.com
Erik Mansard, Global Compliance Program Manager, erik.mansard@volvocars.com
Alice Elisson, Recruiter, alice.elisson@volvocars.com Ersättning
