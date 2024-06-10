Head of Battery Cells and Battery Cells Material Purchasing
2024-06-10
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
This is us
Our industry is developing at a higher pace than ever before and we at the Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We are proud to be on an exciting journey to implement our long-term targets to be 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. The electrification of our products is in the heart of this transformation and we, as Electromobility (EMOB) Purchasing have a key role to play.
You will join a passionate team, creating business value in an open and multicultural, dynamic environment with highly innovative products. We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to our customers and Volvo Group success.
We are looking for our new Head of Battery Cells and Battery Cell Material Purchasing
Do you share our passion to lead and grow teams and would you love to contribute to shaping the world we want to live in? Great, then you are the person we are looking for!
In our business-to-business environment we believe it is our people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when developing your team and your business.
Together with a great and professional team, you will have the responsibility to define and implement the global purchasing strategy for the Battery Cells and Battery Cell Material team.
To be successful in this role you are proactive and have excellent stakeholder management skills. You are great with negotiation and have an efficient communication, strong business acumen and the ability to see the end-to-end perspective as well as the ability to interact and influence at all levels.
Main responsibilities and activities:
• Actively contribute to your team members' development
• Secure together with your internal and external network, that we are on top of the latest market developments
• Build and maintain trustful and healthy supply partner relationships
• Lead, and be part of, different ecosystems, with cross-departments and cross-functional members.
Who are you?
• You act as a trusted leader and coach your organization.
• You build effective teams with common objectives and high team spirit.
• You are proactive and handle ambiguities - we move too fast to be reactive.
• You influence the continuous improvement and our learning culture.
• You dare to speak up, influence and drive transformation to create positive change.
• You collaborate well in both the internal and external ecosystem to drive business results.
• You are able to navigate and adapt to uncertain environments.
• You are an inspiring leader that embraces diversity.
• You communicate efficiently and manage top executive exposure.
• You have purchasing experience from an international business environment with global suppliers.
We also believe that you have an academic degree in engineering and/or business (or similar) and we hope that you have previous experience from leading people in manager roles.
Ready for the next move?
Let's shape the world we want to live in. We have fun, we bring value, and we work hard every day. Do you want to contribute to that atmosphere?
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us!
Contact names:
Åsa Leijon, HRBP, asa.leijon@volvo.com
Emmanuel Perrod, Vice President Electromobility Purchasing and Head of Battery and Energy Storage Systems, Emmanuel.perrod@volvo.com
Last application: 1th of July 2024
