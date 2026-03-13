Head Bartender - Neni Stockholm
M Dryck & Konsult AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos M Dryck & Konsult AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
, Köping
eller i hela Sverige
NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for an experienced Bar Manager to join the opening project and play a keyrole in the development, launch, and leadership of the bar operation from day one.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As the Bar Manager at Rex Bar, you are responsible for leading the bar operation while undergoing the creative direction of the beverage offering. You play a key role in developing cocktails, shaping our bar identity, and creating a distinctive drinks experience that complements NENI.
You are given real creative freedom to develop and curate the cocktail list, using seasonal ingredients, bold flavors, and a clear sense of style, while ensuring consistency, efficiency, and cost awareness in a high-volume environment.
This role combines hands-on bar leadership, creativity, and commercial and operational responsibility, and is ideal for a Bar Manager who is both creatively driven and structurally strong.
As part of the opening project, you will actively contribute to: Owning and developing the cocktail and beverage menu from the start Creating signature cocktails and seasonal drinks aligned with the NENI identity Balancing creativity with cost control, scalability, and service efficiency Setting recipes, standards, and presentation to ensure consistent quality and commercial performance
Building, training, and inspiring the bar team Establishing bar routines, workflows, and service culture Supporting a successful opening and a commercially sustainable first year of operations
Who are you?
Available full-time, 80%, or hourly pay Experience as a bartender in a professional bar or restaurant is an advantage Genuine interest in cocktails, drinks, and guest experience Comfortable working in a high-volume, fast-paced environment Positive, service-minded, and team-oriented attitude Willing to learn recipes, standards, and service style Reliable, structured, and able to work evenings and weekends Fluent in English (verbal and written) Swedish is a plus
Key ResponsibilitiesCreative Direction & Beverage Development
Own and develop the cocktail and beverage menu within the NENI framework Create signature cocktails and seasonal drinks that reflect the brand and concept Test, refined, and update cocktails based on seasonality, guest feedback, and performance Set clear recipes specifications, and presentation standards
Bar Operations & Financial Control
Lead daily bar operations and actively manage service during busy periods Balance creativity with efficiency, scalability, and cost awareness Monitor beverage cost, waste, stock levels, and inventory routines Work with suppliers on product selection, tastings, and sourcing
Team Leadership & Training
Recruit, onboard, and train the bar team for opening and ongoing operations Train the team in cocktail execution, service style, and product knowledge Create clear routines, roles, and performance standards Motivate, coach, and develop bar team members
Quality, Safety & Standards
Ensure consistent quality, presentation, and service standards Ensure compliance with alcohol legislation, food safety, and internal policies Maintain cleanliness, organization, and structure across bar and storage areas
Collaboration & Guest Experience
Work closely with service, kitchen, and management teams to ensure seamless guest experience Support events, special menus, and collaborations Act as a brand ambassador for NENI Stockholm
What's In It for You?
Full time position Key leadership role in an exciting opening project, with real influence from day one Creative freedom to develop and own the cocktail and beverage offering within the NENI framework Competitive salary, aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation.More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidate Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7387827-1893530". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare M Dryck & Konsult AB
(org.nr 559071-6857), https://jobb.progressioswe.se
Drottningholmsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
112 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Progressio Jobbnummer
9797904