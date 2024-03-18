Hardware Test Engineer
2024-03-18
MilDef stands at the forefront of the global market, developing advanced, robust IT systems engineered to perform optimally under the toughest conditions. We are dedicated to forging partnerships with defense and government agencies, delivering hardware and software solutions tailored to their unique requirements. Now, we are on the lookout for a committed Hardware Test Engineer to join our team in Helsingborg, contributing their skills and enthusiasm to our innovative projects.
Your Mission: Empowering Reliability and Excellence
As a Test Engineer at MilDef, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our products meet the stringent standards of our R&D department. Your role will be dynamic and autonomous, making you an important part of our cross-functional teams.
You will have the opportunity to:
• Build and test prototypes, shaping the future of defense technology.
• Conduct thorough testing and verification of our new products, ensuring they withstand the most demanding environments.
• Troubleshoot issues and implement solutions, maintaining the highest quality standards.
• Generate detailed test reports, providing valuable insights for continuous improvement.
• Innovate testing methodologies and develop groundbreaking tests to push the boundaries of what's possible.
Who We're Looking For:
• You have a solid background in electronics, gained through education or hands-on experience.
• Your passion for electronics motivates you to explore and innovate.
• You possess a positive outlook and the ability to identify opportunities in challenges.
• You have strong organizational skills and a goal-oriented approach.
• You are proficient in both Swedish and English, enabling effective communication.
• Experience in product verification is a plus, adding value to our team.
Why MilDef?
Joining MilDef means becoming part of a fast growing company that's making a significant impact. Our collaborative culture celebrates support, innovation, and fun. We're committed to your professional growth, offering access to state-of-the-art testing facilities and continuous development opportunities.
Embark on a Rewarding Career!
Ready to shape the future of rugged IT solutions? Apply now and arm your career with purpose, innovation, and the chance to make a global impact.
Discover more at mildef.com (https://mildef.com/)
For inquiries, please reach out to Anders Almström at anders.almstrom@mildef.com
.
MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government, and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef provides hardware, software, and services that shield and protect critical information streams and systems, when and where the stakes are the highest. MilDef was founded in 1997 in Helsingborg, Sweden. MilDef's products are sold to more than 160 customers through MilDef's subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, and Australia, and through partner networks in more than 30 countries. MilDef Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
