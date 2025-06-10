Hardware Lead Engineer
2025-06-10
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, mote then 80.000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Hardware Lead Engineerin Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your hardware engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
You'll take care of leading HW related activities and projects within the area of responsibility. Day-to-day, you'll to plan and execute HW projects which range from new development projects and maintenance activities to minor release changes, write technical documentation and support within the assigned area of responsibility. You'll interact and communicate with customers, projects, suppliers, and the product organisation on a global basis.
We'll look to you for:
* Lead HW related activities and projects
* Write technical documentation
* On-site installation support
* On-site issue resolution
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
* Degree in electronics or equivalent
* Experience in industrial/automotive electronics (HW) design
* Knowledge of of working with HW project management
* Enjoy teamwork, you share your knowledge, and you are motivated by problem solving
* You have experience of working with: Requirement management tool (e.g. DOORS)
* Project management and documentation tools (e.g. Microsoft tools)
* HW design tools (e.g. Altium)
* Fluent English and Swedish is desirable
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
* Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
* Work with new security standards for rail signalling
* Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
* Contribute to innovative projects
* Utilise our hybrid working environment
* Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
* Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
* Progress towards and explore multiple career paths including a managerial position or systems engineer.
* Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
