Hardware Design Engineer
2024-06-28
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems to meet our customer's and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy? Then we are eager to meet you!
We are now looking for a Hardware Design Engineer who will be a part of our department at TKE. In this role you will be a part of either tender or project execution for the basic conceptual design & detailed cubicle design. Our team culture is flexible and cooperative with highest regards for safety and occupational health.
We value your potential and personal commitment equal to experience, so do not hesitate to send your application even though you don't meet all the requirements. A team with fantastic collaboration is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
You will be a part of the HVDC team and be responsible for the hardware design in our control and protection project and tenders.
To be involved in conceptual design phase & in detailed cubicle design for our systems.
Work together with our customers to ensure our delivery is according to their requirements and standards.
Collaborating and networking with other engineering functions, sharing best practice across different projects and tenders.
To be proactive in finding solutions & to continuously improve the process.
Assessing the risks in the proposed design and take required actions accordingly.
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering or similar background.
You have a keen interest in hardware system design.
An independent and communicative person who is motivated to take on a new challenge.
You have great communication skills and can easily seek and find the needed information.
Experience with Engineering Base is valuable.
As you will be part of a global business, it is important that you are fluent in English. Knowing Swedish language is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 2024.09.01.
Recruiting Manager: Rajalakshmi Selvalingam, rajalakshmi.s@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representative: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA

Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc
