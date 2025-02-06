Hardware and Infrastructure Engineer

AlixLabs AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-02-06


Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos AlixLabs AB i Lund

We are looking for a hands-on Hardware and Infrastructure Engineer to maintain and optimize our laboratory and semiconductor equipment. The ideal candidate will ensure the smooth operation of chillers, compressors, cooling systems, switching units, PLCs, and plasma-based semiconductor tools while also assisting with company logistics. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and have experience in equipment maintenance and troubleshooting, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
• Maintenance and troubleshooting of lab equipment (chillers, compressors, cooling systems).
• Working with electronic components such as switching units, PLCs, and control boards.
• Ensuring semiconductor plasma-based tools run smoothly with minimal downtime.
• Assisting with company logistics as needed.
Qualifications:
• Hands-on experience with lab and semiconductor equipment.
• Knowledge of electronic and mechanical systems.
• Strong troubleshooting skills and proactive mindset.
Apply now to be part of an innovative team!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
Per post

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
AlixLabs AB (org.nr 559212-9695), http://www.alixlabs.com
Ole Römers Väg 1 Ingång H (visa karta)
223 63  LUND

Jobbnummer
9150528

Prenumerera på jobb från AlixLabs AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos AlixLabs AB: