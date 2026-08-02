Guide Kiruna
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2026-08-02
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Tour Guide in Kiruna
Do you enjoy the outdoors, meeting people from around the world, and creating memorable experiences? We are looking for an enthusiastic and reliable Tour Guide to join our team in Kiruna.
As a guide, you'll introduce visitors to the beauty of Arctic Lapland through Northern Lights tours, snowshoe hikes, scenic excursions, and authentic outdoor experiences. Every day is different, and you'll play an important role in ensuring our guests have a safe, enjoyable, and unforgettable stay.
About the Role
Lead Northern Lights tours, snowshoe hikes, scenic drives, and other outdoor experiences
Welcome guests, provide information about the activity, and ensure everyone feels safe and included
Share knowledge about the region, local culture, wildlife, and Arctic environment
Drive company vehicles and transport guests safely to and from activity locations
Prepare and host outdoor BBQs and other guest experiences
Assist with tour planning, route preparation, equipment setup, and daily operations
Help solve problems quickly and professionally to ensure a positive guest experience
Represent the company with professionalism and enthusiasm at all times
What We Offer
Accommodation available
Training and ongoing support
Performance-based bonuses
Commission opportunities through tour upselling
A friendly, international, and supportive team
The opportunity to live and work in the heart of Arctic Lapland
A varied and rewarding role where no two days are the same
The chance to meet people from all over the world and share unique Arctic experiences
What We're Looking For
Good English communication skills; additional languages are a major advantage
A valid driver's license and confidence driving in winter conditions
A friendly, responsible, and service-minded personality
Strong interpersonal skills and a genuine enjoyment of working with people from different cultures
A proactive and solution-oriented attitude with the ability to stay calm under pressure
Flexibility and adaptability when plans change due to weather or operational needs
Reliability, punctuality, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Comfort working outdoors and staying active in Arctic weather conditions
Previous experience in tourism, hospitality, customer service, or guiding is an advantage, but not required
How to Apply
Send your CV and a short introduction about yourself to [info@explore-arctic.com
]. We'd love to hear about your background, your interest in Arctic tourism, and why you'd like to join our team in Kiruna. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01
E-post: info@explore-arctic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Explore Arctic AB
(org.nr 559457-5978) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10017997